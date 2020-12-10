If there is one silver lining for teachers to find in the Covid-19 health pandemic, it’s likely a greater appreciation for their work from the caregivers of their students, especially their online students.
Texas schools offered caregivers the option of online remote education this school year as the health pandemic continued, and the number of families opting for it surprised even administrators of our local schools. Still, they stepped up to the challenge. They trained teachers to use remote education technology. They crafted synchronous and asynchronous education plans that, if followed, ensured students at home were learning exactly what their in-class peers were learning. They created support systems for teachers, caregivers and students.
Despite the efforts, it became apparent during the first grading period that many remote students were falling behind. Some schools reported that as many as half of remote learners were either failing or not completing assignments at all. Schools reached out to caregivers to encourage them to send their child back to class, and administrators learned caregivers were ready to make the switch.
While caregivers have always been urged to take an active role in the education of their children, for a variety of reasons that’s not always possible. Remote education turned it into a necessity, essentially turning caregivers into teacher’s aides and giving them the opportunity to walk a mile in teachers’ shoes. That’s led to greater appreciation for educators’ work in students’ lives.
We’re now approaching the end of this pandemic as vaccines get approved and administered. Hopefully, schools, teachers, parents and students will continue to build off of this experience. While technology will likely remain a large part of today’s and tomorrow’s educational experience, it will never be a replacement for a caring teacher or caregiver serving as a student’s guide.
Klark Byrd
