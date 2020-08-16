CASA for KIDS of Paris would like to highlight Robyn Whyte for the volunteer advocacy she has performed for the children of Lamar County.
Robyn moved to Paris after retiring in 2012, and she began her volunteer work with CASA shortly after. Robyn has advocated for 15 different sibling groups as they made their way through the foster care system. Robyn appeared at every court hearing, giving her recommendations and informing the judge of the child’s current situation.
When asked what made her want to become a CASA volunteer, Robyn replied:
“The idea of advocating for children in the court system appealed to me … a voice for those too young to speak up for themselves. I also appreciated that CASA advocates are beholden to no one but the children. Lawyers and CPS workers must follow strict rules and guidelines, while a CASA has really only one guideline — perform to the best of our ability, after following a child’s situation, what we do believe is in the best interests of that child given the available options.”
Being a volunteer advocate is a very rewarding and important service that we need the community to help us provide. Robyn realized this and stated her fondest memory of volunteering with CASA.
“Generally, my fondest memory of my service as a CASA is how often things turned out well for the children — certainly not always — but more often than not. I learned that there are an amazing number of caring, loving people in our community who, when they see a child in need of a home, step up and volunteer to provide that home. I was deeply touched by the sacrifices so many people make to insure a child is brought in from the cold,” she said.
CASA for KIDS would like to personally thank Robyn Whyte for her years of volunteer advocacy.
CASA is saddened to announce that Robyn will be retiring from her volunteer role, but wishes Robyn great success with her next adventure.
CASA needs more volunteers like Robyn, who will take the time to make a huge difference in the lives of so many children and the community.
For information about CASA and what CASA volunteers do, visit www.BecomeACASA.org or call 903-737-4346.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.