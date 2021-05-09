When Dr. Steve Clifford steps down Monday from his position on Paris City Council, he should do so knowing much has been accomplished during his six years in office, four of those as mayor.
From taking action against substandard work on infrastructure projects, to initiating the revitalization of the city’s antiquated wastewater plant, to creating common sense safety protocols for rental properties, to leading the city through difficult race relation issue, to working with the Paris Economic Development Corp. to make it more efficient, and to convince American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. to come to Paris, Clifford and his fellow council members have made Paris a better place to live.
As early as 2016, as District 4 representative, Clifford led an information campaign about substandard concrete work in West Paris, resulting in a correction of the problem. He then proposed, and council passed, an ordinance that required the city to list projects on public websites, which led to more competitive bids, possibly saving the city hundreds of thousands of dollars. More recently, he brought to light deficiencies in the city-wide water and sewer bond project, and initiated an outside investigation of the $24 million contract, which may ultimately lead to repair of substandard work.
During his tenure, the council set in motion the revitalization of downtown Paris by authorizing the creation of a plan for its future development while establishing a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to finance future development. He also initiated the amendment of a city ordinance that had limited the rights of people to live in homes deemed to be only used for possible future retail development, which would have resulted in the demolition of many beautiful and historic homes. The mayor also initiated a cooperative project between city fire officials and local builders to develop amendments to local fire ordinances that would help facilitate future development.
As a doctor, his leadership during the novel coronavirus was outstanding. Clifford led the way in issuing a disaster declaration for the City of Paris and immediately brought together community leaders for a town hall discussion to share information about Covid-19 and its implications locally. A month later, he called a second town hall to quell rumors and provide factual information. He also created safe protocols for the historic Paris Municipal Band to continue its summer concerts during the pandemic. More recently, the mayor worked with city and county officials, Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris Junior College and the Paris/Lamar County Health District to establish a regional vaccination hub for Covid-19, resulting in the vaccination of thousands.
“From the beginning of this pandemic, I have striven to be as open as possible,” Clifford said in one of the periodic social media posts he shared during the height of Covid-19.. “If people are informed about the facts, they will tend to make better decisions for themselves and their families.”
During his tenure, I have found Clifford to be honest and forthright, and to have the best interests of the citizens of Paris at heart. Thank you, Mayor Clifford, for your service.
