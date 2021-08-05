Like people everywhere in the entire world, weather is an often used topic. Right now, here in Northeast Texas, it’s a really hot topic. Yes, that was a bad pun.
It is August, and it is hot. And people talk about that. I was discussing the latest heat wave with a friend.
That got me thinking about how I react to summer. You see, I like working outside. Even now, when I don’t get around that well, my four-wheeler is my friend. It enables me to spray, pull weeds and water. And it lets me look at the cows, enjoy nature and sometimes get into poison ivy.
Last week I mowed one day and sprayed the next. My husband bought me a marvelous invention: a battery-operated sprayer. Before the advent of my new sprayer, it was a constant hassle to pump the device up. So I was indeed a happy, weed killing old gal.
I was also hot. It was 93 degrees Fahrenheit, but the heat index said 108. I was sweaty, my ears were awash and my eyes stung from the salt water. But I was happy. I was outdoors working in our yard and pasture. Life was good.
Nothing feels better after being summer hot than that cool shower and a big glass of ice water. Yes indeed. Summer is delightful. I approve of the season.
Move forward to Saturday. That’s traditionally house cleaning day. So, there are the usual things to be done. Scrubbing the bathroom, dusting, picking up dog toys. Sweeping, mopping, cleaning the kitchen, the usual chores were to be accomplished. Intersperse that with trips to the laundry room, which isn’t air conditioned, and I got sweaty. And I became cranky.
I would find myself mumbling under my breath in irritation. My vocabulary deteriorated in proportion to my heat index. I was not happy.
As I went under or by a fan, I would stop to cool off. If I didn’t, I was convinced I would die of heat stroke. “Oh dear, I may dehydrate,” I seemed to think as I took yet another swallow of water.
The house was 79, cooling augmented by ceiling fans. So why did being a little hot bother me so much?
It in no way compared to a hot sun beating down on me outside. It was really not that bad at all. But one little drop of sweat made me ill tempered. One lock of damp hair shoved my aggravation meter right on up into the danger zone. Why?
There is no logic to it. It makes no sense, but I’ve always been that way. Perhaps it’s a matter of expectation? Outside in the summer, it’s OK to be hot. Normal to be roasting. Inside, it’s supposed to be cool, pleasant.
Or perhaps it is even simpler than that concept. I don’t like housework. Period. Therefore doing housework when it’s too warm is even more displeasing.
Whatever the reason, it’s a fact with me that I’m happy to be hot outdoors but not inside. Anyone else feel the same way?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.