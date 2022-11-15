I had the distinct pleasure recently to visit a film set and watch a group of local actors and one very dedicated filmmaker ply their craft and let me tell you, I was thoroughly entertained and fascinated by the whole experience.
Bryan N. Hadley lives and works in Austin but he has deep family roots in Lamar County. His family owns property in Blossom and has since 1871. The independent filmmaker has made and released three well-received indi-films, all of which were filmed partly, or entirely, in Blossom. When Hadley began work on his fourth film earlier this year, he determined that he could once again film some of it in Blossom and he decided to use as many local actors as he could. To that end he held auditions at the local community theater and ended up casting nine actors from this area. One, Lucas Robertson, had already worked with Hadley on a previous film and the others were for the most part, total newcomers to filmmaking. All of the actors will receive payment for their work on the project.
I visited Hadley’s farm in Blossom to watch him and several of those local actor working on a film to be titled “The Haul Across Aswan,” an epic World War II story that begins in northeast Texas, travels to Europe and ends up in Egypt — and all to be totally filmed in Texas.
I spent several hours one evening watching as local retired school teacher and longtime member of Paris Community Theatre Lucia Bunch filmed her scenes with professional Austin actress Casey Bass.
Hadley, who is a one man movie-making crew, meticulously dressed the scene, arranged different light sources and a surprisingly small digital camera by himself, filmed the scenes — including several set shots to be used as establishing footage around the dialogue — while coaching the actresses on how the lines should be delivered. He took less than an hour to film several takes of an intimate conversation between a French mother and daughter at a dinner table, before moving on to a scene that he filmed with minimal lighting in the backyard of the 150+-year-old Texas farmhouse.
The next day I returned to Blossom as two more local actors — Justin Hill of Bagwell and Rick Mackey of Paris went in front of the camera as they spoke lines around a pen full of live cattle. I also watched two more scenes being filmed — Bunch and Bass in an outdoor scene together and Hill and Austin actress Neve Saunders in a scene basically filmed in a hallway of the home.
I missed the filming of Hill and local antique car owner Todd Dishman as they drove down country roads near the farm in a 1919 Model A Ford, just as I was forced to miss the filming of a difficult shot planned for after dark with Hill and Hadley and a live cow in a thicket at the back of the property.
Hadley takes this effort seriously. He is no hobby cinematographer. He has shown his films in a number of film festivals and his latest film “Dans La Ville,” is airing on Amazon Prime and is collecting revenue for his company. He is negotiating with other distributors like Netflix, Hulu and Movies Plus for this latest film once finished.
Filming in Lamar County will continue after the first of the year, when Hadley returns to work with local supporting cast members Helen Mosher, Tommy Stone and Geoffrey Stewart in a number of locations around town. When the film is done, Hadley plans to premier it right here in Paris to be followed by a premier in Austin.
I will continue to cover all the exciting developments of this venture, so check back in.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
