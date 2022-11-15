I had the distinct pleasure recently to visit a film set and watch a group of local actors and one very dedicated filmmaker ply their craft and let me tell you, I was thoroughly entertained and fascinated by the whole experience.

Bryan N. Hadley lives and works in Austin but he has deep family roots in Lamar County. His family owns property in Blossom and has since 1871. The independent filmmaker has made and released three well-received indi-films, all of which were filmed partly, or entirely, in Blossom. When Hadley began work on his fourth film earlier this year, he determined that he could once again film some of it in Blossom and he decided to use as many local actors as he could. To that end he held auditions at the local community theater and ended up casting nine actors from this area. One, Lucas Robertson, had already worked with Hadley on a previous film and the others were for the most part, total newcomers to filmmaking. All of the actors will receive payment for their work on the project.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

