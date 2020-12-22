Part of the new $900 billion federal pandemic relief package, agreed to by members of the U.S. House and Senate on Sunday, includes the rejuvenation of the Paycheck Protection Program. As you may remember, the PPP was part of the federal CARES Act, passed by Congress in March, that was meant to act as grant money for small- to medium-sized businesses as governments called for shutdowns amid the growing Covid-19 pandemic.
The latest round will inject $284 billion into the program to cover a second round of grants for especially hard-hit businesses. While there were hang-ups with the first round — there were fraudulent claims for money and some large businesses received funds although they weren’t eligible — the PPP largely did what it was meant to do, which was to keep paychecks coming for workers. Forgiveness of those first loans has been underway, and it’s past time that a second round becomes available.
But there is an issue with the first round of PPP money that might keep businesses from applying for a second round — the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury have taken the position (based on tax law as it exists) that expenses paid with PPP loan proceeds are not tax-deductible. That effectively makes the PPP money taxable, even though Congress made clear it was not. This could be a devastating blow to many businesses still struggling to survive.
More than $63 million in PPP funds went to local businesses through our local banks, impacting thousands of local jobs. Business owners who were urged by lawmakers to get their share as quickly as possible will now be looking at a surprise tax bill they might not be able to cover.
Mind you, this is not the fault of the IRS or the Treasury. This is because of how a tax law is currently written, and that means there is power to change it.
To help ensure Congress’s original intent is carried out, please contact Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to support the quick passage of Senate Bill 3612 and House Resolution 6821, known as the Small Business Expense Protection Acts of 2020, or HR 6754, the Protecting the Paycheck Protection Program Act.
Through your support and action of the bills listed, we can ensure small businesses across America have every chance to earn their survival through this crisis.
Klark Byrd
