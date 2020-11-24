There’s no place like home for the holidays. And this Thanksgiving, that’s the safest place to be.
As I imagine it is for many of our readers, Thanksgiving is a tradition in my family — one of the few times each year when we get to see each other all together. My family is spread out across the country, from Hawai’i to Maine, California, Washington state and Michigan, but we’ve all decided to hunker down in our respective bubbles this year. One night with loved ones is not worth spreading the coronavirus.
Until last week, my parents had plans to fly down here from the Pacific Northwest. But each day, as I watched Covid-19 numbers climb in Texas and in Lamar County, my sister and I decided to have a conversation with them. For the sake of their health, and for the country as a whole, boarding an airplane was not the way to go this year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its guidelines for holiday gatherings, and it would be a challenge for anyone to follow them down to the letter. The CDC is asking Americans to consider what their “household” means. Even if someone is family, if they are not living within your immediate household, they bring exposure to everyone else they interact with to your gathering.
Thinking about travel is important, too. If a friend or family member is cooped up on an airplane or bus next to someone who isn’t wearing a mask or hasn’t been social distancing, they risk exposure — and that exposure will walk right through your front door.
Then there’s location and duration. If someone is Covid-19 positive, doesn’t know it, and decides to attend an event, being within 6 feet of them for more than 15 minutes is enough to warrant a quarantine for 14 days.
Following all recommended safety precautions with relatives and friends from afar would mean a dinner outside with chairs spaced 6 feet apart and no passing of dishes. It doesn’t sound like much of a Thanksgiving, does it? Keeping Thanksgiving within an immediate bubble this year will keep the spirit of the holiday alive, plus Grandma and Grandpa are only a phone call away.
A Zoom video call Thanksgiving dinner will be one to remember, but what would stick in my mind even more would be if one of my family members or their friends or co-workers didn’t make it through the holiday season because of a case of Covid-19 spread by travel. Until numbers flatten out, let’s show our love for each other from a distance.
