Attending public school for the 2020-21 school year is going to look vastly different for many families because of the Covid-19 health pandemic. Students who return to campus will find new physical distancing and mask wearing requirements, while those who opt for at-home learning will be among the first to participate in virtual classrooms.
It’s that virtual environment that may set parents on edge if for no other reason than it’s an unknown. While colleges have offered entire semesters completely online, it’s never been an option for students in public schools, at least not outside some major cities perhaps. Humans are hardwired to be wary of the unknown.
However, education at home isn’t new. Homeschooling has almost always been an option, and a Texas Supreme Court decision in June 1994 guaranteed the right of Texas parents to teach their children at home without fear of prosecution. If parents opting to homeschool their children can successfully educate them to graduation, parents of public school students don’t have much to worry about if they chose their district’s virtual education option. There’s even the bonus of having a teacher lead their child’s education, much like virtual professors for online college courses.
In fact, the virtual option may well benefit students because that’s the direction the working world is trending in. Many jobs have a virtual work component or requirement, and the only way to prepare someone for that is for them to experience it.
In the end, it’s likely to matter little whether students were educated in class or at home, especially if parents stay involved and communicate regularly with teachers.
It’s OK to fear the unknown; it’s human nature. But this is a challenge, and where there’s a challenge, there is opportunity. Our response to overcoming this challenge is an opportunity to educate, and yes, students are watching.
Klark Byrd
