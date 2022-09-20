Shangela is back in the news and this time she is dancing with the stars.
D.J. Pierce, Paris native and graduate of Paris High School, began a stint on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” last night as one of the 14 “star” contestants on the popular reality/dance competition show that is now in its 31st “season.” The show, this year, will appear exclusively on Disney+.
D.J., who’s full given first names are Darius Jeremy, will dance with Gleb Savchenko, one of the professional dancers in the show’s cadre of talented performers. He will rehearse the dances as “D.J.,” but will compete live on air as “Shangela,” his drag alter ego.
“I will be the first person in history to compete on the show as a drag entertainer,” Pierce wrote in an email to The Paris News. “I’ll be doing all the recorded rehearsals out of drag as D.J. I look forward to representing Paris, Texas, with all the fabulosity I’ve got, plus all the down home heart and good energy I can’t wait to share. My granny and my family will for sure be watching.”
“From the backyard in Paris, TX to the ballroom on @DisneyPlus,” he posted on his Twitter account. “Time to TURN IT!”
“I’m the first person to ever be able to compete in drag on Dancing with the Stars in the history of the show here, so I hope that we show people that it’s all about the heart and soul of who you are as a person,” Pierce explained in an interview with People.com. “It’s about the spirit of dance and the fun, and the ability to connect and to learn more about other people’s worlds.”
“I’m not a technically trained dancer, but I’m not afraid to be in this space because I’m willing to learn,” he continued. “I’m excited to learn from Gleb and hope that I can teach him a couple of things, too.”
Pierce, as Shangela, is among today’s best-known drag performers. He has competed in three season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is co-host with two other drag performers on HBO’s reality show “We’re Here!,” has appeared in numerous scripted TV shows and films — in and out of drag — including the Lady Ga Ga/Bradley Cooper version of “A Star is Born,” and served as a presenter in this year’s Emmy/Creative Arts Awards show. He has also been named to TIME Magazine’s Next List as one of the up and coming most influential people in the entertainment industry. He travels extensively with his act, entertaining audiences at a variety of venues around world, has recorded music and appears regularly on talk shows and webcasts. He also owns his own talent management company, Say What Entertainment, in Los Angeles.
The show premiered last night on Disney+.
“I hope you’ll help me encourage all of our hometown to support me by calling in to vote as this will be the first live show on a streaming platform ever,” he wrote.
I have always loved “Dancing With The Stars,” and I have never yet missed a season. I was afraid I was going to have to miss this one because I do not subscribe to Disney+ — or any of the streaming media platforms — but I made arrangements to get to see this show despite that. I cannot say if I will be able to watch it after this season, but that is a whole ’nuther column, really....
I encouraged everyone who reads this, and has access to the platform, to watch as one of our own and his alter ego take a bit of Paris, Texas, to the world and show them just how much talent and open-heartedness and pure energy and goodness can be found in our hometown.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
