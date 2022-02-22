On Feb. 15, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick took to Twitter to share his opinion regarding the subject of an Austin American-Statesman article on University of Texas Faculty Council’s resolution supporting the freedom to teach critical race theory. He tweeted: “I will not stand by and let looney Marxist UT professors poison the minds of young students with Critical Race Theory. We banned it in publicly funded K-12 and we will ban it in publicly funded higher ed. That’s why we created the Liberty Institute at UT.”
Then, on Friday, Patrick said he’ll push legislation next year to revoke tenure for professors teaching critical race theory, adding he’ll outlaw tenure for new hires, according to The Texas Tribune. “This academic freedom argument just doesn’t work,” he said at a news conference. “Everyone is held accountable to someone.”
The lieutenant governor is right about one thing: Everyone is held accountable to someone, and it’s the free market that holds the state’s universities and colleges accountable. If they do not offer the education or educational opportunities sought by students, they will suffer financially and make adjustments to bring themselves in line with market demands.
Yes, universities and colleges receive some state funding — some. In its 2020-21 fiscal year, just 10% of the University of Texas-Austin’s $3.366 billion budget was funded by state general revenue. Meanwhile, tuition and fees accounted for double that at 20%. Tuition and fees outpace state support even at smaller higher ed institutions, like Paris Junior College. For the 2021-22 fiscal year, tuition and fees are 36% of the school’s $32.98 million budget while state funds are 22%. Suffice it to say, the market has and should have more power than the state government.
Patrick’s power grab at tenure would strip universities and colleges of academic freedom, instead subjecting them to the political headwinds of the day, and it would strip the market of its power.
If Patrick wants control over what universities and colleges teach, he’d be better off legislating a fully state-funded campus. It’d be free for students to attend (because it would be paid for with everyone’s tax dollars) while lawmakers would have the power to nominate and appoint professors.
Klark Byrd
