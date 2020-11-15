Young people just aren’t volunteering the way they used to. There’s a lot of factors that go into why that is, but it’s a fact that’s hurting everything from volunteer fire departments to community organizations to school alumni associations.
That realization struck me about five years ago when I returned to my high school for that year’s all-alumni dinner, an annual event that welcomes graduating seniors into the alumni association. Our school is small, so all classes are welcomed back annually to celebrate another graduating class. There were six members of the senior class in attendance, making them the youngest in the room. The next youngest was me, the lone member of the Class of 1998. Then it was the speaker and two of his classmates, the Class of 1996. From there, it was classes from the 1980s on back.
The alumni association president delivered a cold, hard truth — attendance is dwindling. An affair that once needed the space of the fire station and its parking lot now only needed the high school gym. As members of older classes passed away and with little to no participation from younger classes, fewer alumni were coming back. She wondered, how do we get the younger classes involved?
It’s becoming a common question among nearly all volunteer organizations. We’ve heard here in Lamar County that our volunteer fire departments could use more volunteers. Local service clubs like the Kiwanis Club of Paris and Rotary Club of Paris United have year-long membership drives. Even our veteran organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion are hurting for younger membership.
I’m as guilty of being disinterested in what my alumni association is doing as, well, most of my peers. My first dinner was in 1998 when I was one of the graduating seniors. My second was that dinner about five years ago. It took 18 years for me to think, “Gee, I should probably go.” My only excuse is the same as anyone else’s — I just didn’t have time. I spent 13 years living in the midwest, and travel to Pennsylvania was inhibited by cost and time.
However, I have remained active in the communities in which I lived. While in Sidney, Nebraska, I was a member of the Sidney Jaycees, and even served as president, in addition to serving on the Cheyenne County Technology Committee. My stints with those boards introduced me to the trouble of recruiting young and new members. Sadly, I learned the Sidney Jaycees chapter folded a few years ago because of a lack of membership. In Clayton, Georgia, I was a Rotary member, and in Paris, I’m a Kiwanian.
When it comes to getting people excited about volunteering or joining these service organizations, I often hear people are overworked, overstressed and tired from lack of sleep. Who has time to volunteer when they’re raising two or more children and work 50 to 70 hours a week just to live paycheck to paycheck or on credit? Well, as backwards as it may seem, volunteering or providing service through community organizations can alleviate some of those problems. Socialization is a great stress reliever — studies have shown social people feel less stressed and they live longer. Friendships are inevitable when volunteering, and those friends might be able to offer you a night out or off with the spouse by watching the kids.
As we head into the holiday season, there will be ample opportunity to volunteer. The Salvation Army will soon start its annual bell ringing fundraiser. The Downtown Food Pantry could always use more hands to help stock shelves. The Kiwanis and Rotary clubs will welcome more members to help with their holiday community services.
Whether you’re young, old or, like me, in the middle, happiness and a sense of fulfillment might just be a volunteer opportunity away. It wouldn’t hurt to try, would it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.