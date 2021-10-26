Of all the popular and/or well-known holidays, Halloween is my least favorite.
I don’t like dressing in a costume, and as a kid I did not like going around knocking on doors and having people I did not know dropping whatever they pleased into the bag I was holding open.
And I certainly don’t like being tricked. Like the time in college when a friend of mine, who worked part-time at a mortuary and I’m sure you know where this is going, told me to meet him at the funeral home one October eve rather than the dorm. There I was at the back of the funeral home looking under a potted plant for the key. Yep, it was after hours and he had to work late that particular day. I had never been inside the mortuary, and it was dark in the back room I first entered, of course. I called out his name as I ran my hand along the wall in search of a light switch. Finally, I heard him say over the loudspeaker system: “I am in the main office.”
Well, he may have as well been on the moon. I had no idea where the office was, and I was still in the dark. Then he told me to leave the small room I was in and go into a room that was to the left. I did and found the light switch, and it was full of caskets. Remembering a story another friend had told me about the time a guy leaped out of a casket to scare him, I yelled “this isn’t going to work, just jump out now and be done with it.”
Nothing happened.
Then his voice sounded again.
“Just leave and go into the hallway. The office is a couple of doors down. I am almost finished here,” he said.
I went to the second door and opened it. If the Olympic high jump event had been held at that moment, a new record would have been set. When I opened the door, a “body” fell in front of me and only the ceiling contained my leap. Another door a few feet from where I was laying near the “body” opened and he came out laughing like he had never laughed before. It wasn’t a real body, naturally. But it seemed real enough when it was falling toward me.
Dressing up is no treat either. No one would ever get my costume when I tried to use my imagination in putting one together for a Halloween party. Like the time I dressed up in a tight-fitting Superman suit. But being the clever guy I am, I stuffed it with small pillows and some foam to make it look like Superman had abandoned his workout routine. See, I was supposed to be an out-of-shape superhero. Instead people were laughing at a pregnant Superman. Some people are clueless.
Then the last time I went to a costume party — it has been a while — I dressed up as metal-pop rocker Jon Bon Jovi. I even had a friend make my hair look like his and wore a headband to boot. People thought I was Pat Boone from that time he went metal.
I told you it had been a while.
