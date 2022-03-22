Maybe it was the glorious, spring-like day or the Paris Downtown Association’s first Beer Crawl fundraiser that drew so many folks to the area around the plaza Saturday, but it sure was good to see the downtown area bustling with activity.
Perhaps it was a combination of the two.
People were eating in the restaurants, shopping in the stores, chatting on the sidewalks and, best of all, donating money to the PMA fundraiser to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris.
Derek and Jessica Chennault had a table set up in front of Paris Baby and were happily telling passers-by about the good works of the center.
Derek, who is president of the center’s board, said the staffers help law enforcement with investigations into abuse of children cases.
He pointed to the mission of the center which, in part, states, “The Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris provides a safe, child-friendly environment where law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, medical and mental health professionals may share information and develop effective, coordinated strategies sensitive to the needs of each unique case and child. The CAC provides the critical services child abuse victims need as they go through a child abuse investigation.”
Some of the services the CAC provide includes: Specialized forensic interviewing, onsite specialized mental health services, forensic medical exams, multidisciplinary team coordination and community awareness education.
Next month is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and the center plans to have its annual Pinwheel Garden on April 1.
The pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention representing hope, health and safety.
The CAC staffers make it their job to help those youngsters and we should care enough to support them.
David Money
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.