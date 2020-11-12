Tuesday’s paper had a commentary by Sally Boswell, more of a tirade, concerning the election. She called the sitting president a con artist, a joke, a con man, a cheat and a professional flim-flam. Wow, quite a line-up, and he uses hatred as a tool. (Could it be Satan, ask Sally?) Someone here is calling the kettle black!
I find it hard to believe The Paris News (little ole Paris) would allow a staff writer to write such nonsense. Sally B. ought not write cruel things (shameful) about a sitting president.
One would think the Democrats won by a landslide (a blue wave). Shucks, it didn’t happen.
One would expect this garbage from the New York Times or Washington Post, etc., but The Paris News, really? I’ll say this: This election was close, 77 million versus 72 million. If I was a Democrat for the next four years, I would lay low — using the language of Ms. Boswell will not look good come 2024. I hope I am still around!
That’s it.
Jack Graham
Reno
