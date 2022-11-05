I’m always thankful for Lamar County historian Skipper Steely for keeping me straight on miscues I make in my reporting. Such is the case about stories I have penned about the planned location of Mockingbird Solar Center, a massive solar energy farm expected to be located on 4,800 acres west of Paris.
News of plans for the multimillion solar farm came in late 2020 when Swedish-based Orsted Energy company first approached Lamar County Commissioners’ Court and both the North Lamar and Chisum school districts about property tax relief.
The farm’s planned location on leased land located about eight miles west of Paris across Highway 82 became a concern with the realization that the farm footprint could include the historic 2,100-acre Smiley’s Meadow, which I have incorrectly identified as also being known as Tridens Prairie.
Thanks to Steely’s watchful eye, I’m setting the record straight.
Tridens Prairie is located at the southwest corner of the Highway 82 and FM 38 intersection leading to Brookston and Roxton, while Smiley’s Meadow is located directly across the highway to the north. Both are marked with Texas Historical Commission markers.
Tridens Prairie covers 97 acres of an original 1,280 grant and is an undisturbed remnant of the Blackland prairie that now is under preservation management. Its name is derived from the native, perennial bunch grass known as long-spiked tridens, according to the marker.
“For naturalists and bird-watchers, exploring Tridens Prairie is a rare and treasured opportunity, especially in May on its annual Wildflower Day,” Steely said in e-mail correspondence. He explained the 97 acres were purchased by local women and donated to the Nature Conservancy of Texas in order to maintain it in perpetuity in its original, pristine condition.
Across the highway, the Smiley-Woodfin Native Grassland Prairie is the largest section of native grassland existing in Texas and has remained uncultivated, providing an annual harvest of native grasses. It remains the largest supplier of native hay in the state, according to the historical marker.
While Tridens Prairie may not be within the farm footprint, Smiley’s Meadow is definitely within the area designated by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court as a reinvestment zone. Without further research involving lease agreements between Mockingbird Solar and individual landowners, it is hard to determine the actual footprint of the planned solar farm.
However, I did receive the following information from Orsted project development director Manuel Alfonso Rodriguez Dias, who said the project “is primarily west of FM 38 and south of CR 34020, split by Highway 82, with the point of interconnection approximately 1 mile west of Brookston.
Expected to be valued in the $475 million range, roughly one third of the farm is planned in North Lamar ISD with the remainder in Chisum ISD, according to Orsted officials. In exchange for property tax relief, Lamar County is expected to receive $6.7 million in payments over a 10-year period while North Lamar ISD expects $1.675 million and Chisum ISD roughly $4,451 million over the same period.
Hopefully, the solar center will not take in Smiley’s Meadow, and farmers and ranchers can enjoy the native hay it produces for years to come. And, in the meantime, Lamar County and both North Lamar and Chisum ISDs can benefit from payments in lieu of property tax revenue for a 10-year period before the solar center investment returns to the tax rolls.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.