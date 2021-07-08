Ever stop and think about your friends? Your real friends? Not acquaintances, not “sort of” friends, but the “call them at 2 p.m. and they say, ‘I’m coming’” friends.
We’ve been blessed with quite a few in our lives. And blessed is the word.
Way back in 1999, Sunny and James Whitney moved a mile or so down the road from us. And they quickly became close, good friends.
Our James passed away years ago, sadly. But Sunny has remained.
Sunny worked for us for a lot of years, and a more reliable employee never existed.
She was always doing nice things for people. She still does.
She was there when my brother died suddenly. When my husband, Thomas, was in ICU for 34 days in Dallas, she kept our newspapers afloat, running the papers with the help of our other dear friends who were also employees.
Lately, she’s rescued us again.
On Tuesday, the 22nd of June, I had a bradycardia episode that landed me in the hospital. That’s a drop in heart rate. It resolved itself, but of course I was in for a barrage of tests. Sunny took my vehicle home so it wouldn’t have to spend the night in the parking lot.
Last Thursday, I went for a stress test and to have a monitor put on. Sigh.
Friday, the plan was to get my test results and then go on to the Covid clinic to give shots for the day. In preparation for that, I had made curried chicken salad sandwiches for us to have for lunch. If I do say so, they were good. Very good. They were wrapped and in a sack, but not in a cooler. Remember that — not in a cooler.
Imagine my surprise when the cardiologist sent me directly over to the cath lab.
I had flunked my stress test. I think that’s the only test I ever flunked. Now, he admitted that “heavier” people could have a false reading, but he was very concerned. So, away I went to the hospital.
As they were drawing blood and getting an IV, it hit me that those chicken salad sandwiches were not going to improve with age. Not in the Texas heat.
I didn’t want Thomas to have to come up just for my procedure. So I imposed on Sunny.
The next thing I knew, there she was, along with my husband. She made sure he was able to be with me. Being in a wheelchair (and currently with a bum shoulder) makes hospital halls difficult.
I have very clean, pristine arteries, by the way. Later that day, I was able to go home.
Now, Sunny did something heroic. You see, she doesn’t like curry. She dislikes the smell. But she rescued those sandwiches from a slow, disgusting deterioration. And that meant she had to smell the curry all the way home.
But most of all, Sunny, I owe you big time because I don’t think the odor of curried chicken salad that baked in the heat all day would have ever left my beloved Jeep. I have mental visions of having to drive with the windows down, two or three strong air fresheners stuck everywhere and the smell of ruined chicken still winning. Thanks again, my friend. You’re the best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.