I saw an article on the wire the other day about the U.S. military’s new Space Force and how President Joe Biden seems amenable to allowing the new service branch some grace, rather than stomping on what many people considered to be the former president’s “vanity project.”
To tell the truth, I had forgotten all about Space Force. The last I recall hearing about it was when they released images of the designs for its logo.
Yes, it does look a whole lot like the Star Fleet logo from “Star Trek,” but a little research reveals the basic shape of the insignia, the “delta” that dominates both of the logos, was in use by the U.S. Air Force years before the production designers for Gene Roddenberry’s TV show came up with the image. Both designs share a lot of the same artistic elements, so I can see where the Trekkies could have jumped to their irked conclusions.
Actually, if you think about it with an open mind, you could come to the conclusion that the “Star Fleet” insignia with its swooping curves and star-shapes is simply an evolution of a form hundreds of years in the making, through generations of artistic interpretation.
Space Force was launched in December 2019. It is the first new U.S. military service since the Air Force became independent of the Army in 1947. Space Force operates as a department of the Air Force, much like the Marine Corps was once part of and remains culturally attached to the Navy.
Space Force even has its own motto: “Semper Supra” — Latin for “Always Above.”
Over the years there have been a number of instances of “soldiers in space” in the popular story-telling, starting with the alien invasion of earth H.G. Wells wrote of in 1898 in “War of the Worlds.” As I recall, there were no human soldiers leaving Earth to meet the invasion head-on in this story, but I’m still counting it.
In 1959, Robert Heinlein wrote “Starship Troopers;” it finally made it to the big screen in 1997. Joe Haldeman wrote of interplanetary conflict in “The Forever War” in 1974. The idea of war stories in outer space has taken off since then, and there is no dearth of books mixing sci-fi and soldiers.
After “Star Trek” debuted in 1966 with its heavily armored and armed Star Fleet exploring “strange new worlds” and fighting bad aliens, the genre spilled over into television and film, with “Star Wars” (1977 and ever since) and its rebel forces fighting to free itself from the evil militaristic Empire; several iterations of “Battlestar Galactica;” 1986’s “Aliens” and its Colonial Space Marines; and one of my personal TV favorites, “Space: Above and Beyond.”
“Space: A&B”(1995-96) was a great show that only lasted one season. It had humans — Marines — going into space, fighting fearsome aliens as well as battling artificial humans that have rebelled and are fighting a guerrilla war against Earth. It was quite somber in its wartime sensibilities and addressed many of society’s issues, including racism and class hatred in the civilian and the military cultures. I was really bummed when it didn’t get renewed. The special effects, the characters, the music, were awesome.
Oh, yes. Mustn’t forget the “Stargate” franchise. I just love those shows, the film and all three of the series.
Last year, Netflix debuted a show called “Space Force.” It is a comedy-drama from the guys who created the mockumentary-style show “The Office,” and it’s about the founding of the actual U.S. Space Force and the people working to get it up and running. I don’t have Netflix and I never really cared for “The Office” anyway, so I expect I will not watch this new show, either.
As we here on Earth become increasingly aware of the space that surrounds us and how it could be either beneficial — think communications satellites, people and the very real issue of cybersecurity — or detrimental — thinning ozone layers, extinction-level asteroids, even alien invasions — it does seem to be a reasonable thing to be prepared to meet whatever comes at us from space. NASA is all well and good, but we could do with some well-trained and seasoned soldiers overhead as well as those scientists, just in case we actually do find out we are not alone.
