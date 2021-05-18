The clock is ticking for jobless Texans after Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Monday regarding additional federal unemployment aid. Abbott is cutting off the federal funds as of June 26. That will end a $300-per-week supplemental benefit and funds extended to gig workers, self-employed people and others who aren’t traditionally covered by unemployment insurance.
Abbott’s announcement comes after pressure from business groups, which argue the additional federal funds disincentivize the unemployed from finding work. Local employers in recent weeks have made the same argument after encountering hiring issues.
Indeed, a Texas Workforce Commission unemployment benefits calculator shows any Texan who earned less than $15 per hour before becoming unemployed is now receiving more money from unemployment than they did through their paycheck because of the additional federal funds.
While those funds may have been necessary during the height of the pandemic, it is time to bring the program to a close, at least in Texas. The state has been fully open for business since March, and businesses are hungry for employees. Not only have they had to compete with each other for help — which puts pressure on them to increase wages, a much-needed improvement — they’ve had to compete with the increased unemployment benefit. That’s prompted them to do things they wouldn’t normally do, such as offering signing bonuses. Others that can’t afford such measures have altered their business hours or offerings in order to meet customer demand with the staff they have.
Texas employers want help — and they need it. Armed with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent Covid-19 transmission and having the option of one of three vaccines shown to be effective against serious illness and hospitalization caused by SARS-CoV-2, now is a good time for unemployed Texans to find a job.
Unemployment benefits are a temporary, partial income replacement for those who lose their job through no fault of their own. The extensions will eventually run out, and Texans who stay on the benefits longer than they should might find themselves no longer eligible after all the good jobs are taken.
Klark Byrd
