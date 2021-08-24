So, at last, the federal Food and Drug Administration has given its full approval to one of the Covid-19 vaccines that more than 200 million Americans have already been inoculated with during the past eight months under that organization’s special emergency provisions. The experts say the other two vaccines could also get full approval in the coming weeks and months.
The FDA’s “full approval” of the Pfizer vaccine means it meet that authority’s “very high standards” for other vaccines — like polio, measles, influenza and shingles — that the majority of people in the country receive as a matter of course throughout their lives, which, according to one expert, should help “anyone who still has concerns” overcome their hesitation to get the shots that will greatly reduce the chance of serious illness and potential death for those who contract the virus.
I do hope so, but I will not celebrate just yet.
More than half of the people overall in the United States are as yet unvaccinated for Covid-19. Here in Lamar County, as reported in this newspaper on Sunday, there have been a little bit more than 7,000 cases of Covid reported since March 2020, leading to 120 deaths due to the virus. God only knows how many people were exposed to the illness but never sought any treatment nor got tested for it. With more than 50,000 residents in the county, that means one out of about every seven people who live here — people you probably know — has been exposed to Covid, whether they were actually ailing from it or not. And even if they were not sick, they still had the potential to give it to others.
And yet, even now, only about 30% of Lamar County residents are fully vaccinated. Many of those have said they just don’t trust a vaccine that was produced so fast. They question whether it was fully and thoroughly tested and balk at becoming “the government’s guinea pigs.” Many others have rejected the science behind the vaccine altogether, preferring to believe all manner of overblown claims about what’s in the vaccine and what it will do to you. Others have rejected the vaccines simply on political principle because some politician tells them to.
The vaccines did not miraculously spring fully-formed from the forehead of Dr. Fauci, people. The vaccines are the product of decades of testing and research and scientific trial and error, and they were already close to being perfected before the virus made its first appearance. That work got kicked into overdrive late in 2019, when it first became apparent that the virus was going to spread.
The vaccines are not some great conspiracy against the human race, some plot to control or trick the populace. They are nothing short of the fruit of years of intense research and technological advancement and selfless dedication to ease medical suffering across the globe.
And now the United States government — for all its shortcomings, still arguably the best and greatest government to be had out there — has given its stamp of approval to the vaccine.
Yes, some people will experience bad reactions to the medication. Some people react badly to any drug they are treated with, that is a matter of course. Even the safest of substances we put into our bodies can cause reactions in some few people — dairy intolerance, anybody? — but the vast majority of people who have already taken the shots have reported only minor reactions that passed quickly without lasting problems.
It is time we got down to controlling this virus and keeping it from killing or seriously debilitating any more people. It is time we put aside our prejudices and our fears and look to the well-being and the safety not just of ourselves but of our families, our friends and our communities.
Stop following people who do not care about you. Stop believing the misinformation and the outright lies of people who will say anything, do anything to make themselves more powerful or more wealthy or more adored, all at your expense. Talk to the experts, listen to the doctors and the health professionals who know and understand the real problem this virus is for all of us.
