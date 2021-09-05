It’s that time — the time when I pull the curtain back and give you, the reader, a look behind the scenes here at The Paris News.
I generally start this annual update reflecting on how The Paris News acts as a mirror for the Red River Valley, showing us what’s here regardless of whether we agree with it. That’s because it’s actually part of our editorial mission statement, which reads:
“The Paris News, as a bastion of truth, will strive for excellence, accuracy and fairness through objective news-gathering methods. We will be constantly accessible, but remain fiercely independent as we guide the Red River Valley’s deliberation of public issues and advocate for solutions. While serving as the area’s watchdog, we will report the good news happening in our neighborhoods every day. The Paris News will serve as a mirror for the Red River Valley, motivating people to celebrate what they like and to change what they do not.”
That statement is our guiding light. While we strive to live up to it, we’re also human. We can and do make mistakes. When we do, we report our corrections or we publish clarifications. You’ll find them on Page 2 near the top beside the weather map in the left hand column underneath the corrections policy.
It might not seem like it, but our staff is small. As we navigated the rough waters of the Covid-19 pandemic, it became even smaller, however, we remain dedicated to covering local governments, businesses, churches, events and more. If it happens in the Red River Valley, it has a place in this newspaper. Sometimes we can’t get to everything that’s happening, but our emails and doors are open for submissions. It can be a photo, a write-up or a letter to the editor.
We have a great deal of local news in this newspaper. Through July 31, The Paris News published 1,250 staff-written stories, accompanied by 334 articles written by paid freelance writers and 480 submitted articles. There were 89 letters to the editor and guest columns, as well.
Photography plays a big role in our print edition, too, and we had plenty of it. The Paris News printed 274 staff photos, 573 submitted photos and 223 paid freelance photos.
“A good newspaper, I suppose, is a nation talking to itself,” famed author Arthur Miller said. I believe that’s true, especially on the community level. But with a lot of voices talking, not everyone will agree with everything being said. Heck, journalists don’t even agree with everything they cover, but they cover it because that’s what’s happening here; those are the discussions going on in our community.
A newspaper isn’t your feel-good buddy telling you everything is all right while the barn is on fire. It’s a mirror reflecting the world in front of it. If you feel your voice, your point of view, is missing from that picture, take action. Reach out. Write a commentary. Take the reins — don’t just sit back for the ride and complain about how bumpy the path is.
There’s no cost for article submissions or letters to the editor, except your time to do it.
