Covid-19 has impacted so much of our lives this year. It’s socked businesses and has taken a toll on personal finances. It also torpedoed the financial lifelines of our local nonprofits. All of our local nonprofits deserve golden thumbs up for their work to keep their doors open and keep their services available.
Although it doesn’t provide a service for immediate needs, the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial is an invaluable part of our community that depends on donations. A fundraiser last weekend was well attended, at least as far as events during a health pandemic go, and although there were several empty tables, many of them had been bought by local businesses. It was heartwarming to see that kind of support when the water is choppy for all of us. The crew behind the fundraiser deserve a thumbs up for a great show raising money for a great cause.
Thumbs up too to the organizers behind several events in the past two weeks that has inspired a sense of normalcy, even as those events were changed to adhere to federal and state pandemic guidelines. Paris and Lamar County are fairly hopping places, home to a long list of annual events that raise money, raise awareness or just simply brings people to town. Covid-19 brought all of that to a screeching halt earlier this year. During the past two weeks, however, we’ve seen the return of the Tour de Paris, Gravel Grind, Paris Body Art Expo and the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial fundraiser. Despite the changes, it was nice to have somewhere to go again.
And finally, a thumbs down this week to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who in addition to his five-year long indictment on felony charges is now being accused by his top aides of abusing the power of his office. Five senior officials in his office doubled down on their accusations last week by accusing Paxton on Wednesday of subverting his office to serve the financial interests of a political donor, according to an email obtained by The Texas Tribune.
The last thing the public needed right now is another reason not to trust government leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.