What a treasure your community has in the Sam Bell Maxey House.
My daughter and granddaughter took me to the first Mother’s Day Tea held on May 8 at the house. We had so much fun. Tea, cookies and games, plus a tour of the house. We are still talking about all we experienced.
The staff is so friendly and gracious.
There were eight women who attended, including myself. It was one of the best Mother’s Days I have ever had.
The next you see any of the staff from the Maxey House, pat them on the back for me for a job well done.
Deborah Wallace
Boyd
