It’s no fun to lose a cellphone I learned a fortnight ago when I carelessly left my iPhone in a basket at a local grocery store. By the time I discovered my ill fate, the phone was in the hands of whoever thought they needed the device more than its forgetful owner.
That phone not only contained more than a decade of treasured family photographs, but also phone contacts I use daily at work. At every turn during an entire week, I needed the information that was stored somewhere in the cloud where I no longer could access it with the stroke of a finger. I was disadvantaged beyond measure.
Thankfully I had the foresight to contact T-Mobile right away to disable the device, but I was afraid not before someone changed the password to my Apple ID, which I discovered is the most important information one needs to be able to access iCloud in order to transfer information from one device to another. I believed my treasured photos and those phone contacts I need to survive at work were gone forever.
Admittedly, I am not tech savvy, and I was more than a bit careless when it comes to information stored on that phone. Information stored included my husband’s Social Security number and passwords to a number of apps and programs I use on a regular basis. Thankfully I knew enough not to put banking and credit card information on the device, but my mind went rampant just thinking about all the information available, although briefly, to the person who took my phone.
I am appreciative of the assistance I received at our local T-Mobile store in helping me file necessary insurance information, which prompted overnight delivery of a replacement phone. Without a proper password for my Apple ID account, however, I was unable to transfer information from iCloud to the new phone. For an entire week, I communicated with Apple technical services in an attempt to prove I am the rightful owner to the information stored on my stolen phone. Although I did receive assistance from a real person at Apple, technicians can only help a customer negotiate the prompts in recovering information and resetting passwords. They are unable to fix problems within the system. Somehow, after about a week, the password I always used to access Apple ID miraculously worked, and I was able to access iCloud and transfer information to my new phone.
I share this true horror story in an attempt to enlighten others, who like myself, may not be as careful as they should be with information stored on cellphones. My experience has taught me it is wise to have a back-up plan for pertinent information. For me, that’s with pen and paper. Does anyone happen to have a Rolodex?
