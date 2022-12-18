A thumbs up to the Red River Valley Homelessness Coalition. Board members gathered for the organization’s second meeting to discuss future plans, which include awareness events and an annual count of the homeless within Lamar County.
Traffic signals are staying downtown as the Paris District of the Texas Department of Public Transportation rejected the plan to replace them with stop signs. The information, which was shared at the Paris City Council Meeting Monday, came with results of both a 90-day study and a public survey.
