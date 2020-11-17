Texas GOP Chairman Allen West has been making a name for himself since unseating former chairman James Dickey this year. Not only has he sued fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for the early voting period extension during the Covid-19 pandemic, but he’s protested outside the Governor’s Mansion over pandemic-related shutdowns and he’s labeled fellow Republican Rep. Dade Phelan, a front-runner for Texas House Speaker, a traitor because Phelan announced he has Republican and Democratic support for the job.
In an interview with The Texas Tribune, West was unapologetic. “I have to look at myself in the mirror and know that I maintain my honor, my integrity and my character,” he said.
If that’s so, then why has the chairman remained silent about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton? Paxton, a Republican, was indicted more than five years ago on securities fraud charges. The case has been stymied by requests for venue changes and judge recusal requests. The case is still pending. Paxton also faces allegations by eight senior aides of using the agency to serve the interests of a political donor. Four of those eight aides have since filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Paxton following their termination from the office.
After five years of ducking and dodging the courts on his indictment, no Texan should expect Paxton to step down simply because his charges are pending. But Paxton should step down long enough to allow the completion of the investigation into accusations of abuse of office. And, as chairman of the Republican party, West should call on Paxton to do that, if for no other reason than to ensure the integrity of the Republican party.
Paxton can’t be fired. He was put in office by voters and only voters can remove him, unless he steps down. Voters won’t get a chance to remove him until 2022.
West has every right to support grassroots Republicans who believe Abbott has overreached to slow Covid-19 and who believe no Republican House speaker should have bipartisan support, but for the sake of all Texans, he should throw his weight behind ensuring the Texas attorney general’s office is used for the people, not by the person in the seat.
Klark Byrd
