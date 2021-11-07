Wow! What a showing we got from Red River Valley bands this year. Six area bands made it to Area finals, and five of them earned a ticket to the State competition. A huge congratulations has been earned by the bands at North Lamar, Paris, Rivercrest, Honey Grove, Clarksville and Chisum high schools. Your hard work is paying off, and you’ve earned the opportunity to create long-lasting memories.
Thumbs up this week too to all the wonderful folks who helped to make Halloween a special event this year. That includes downtown merchants, folks at home and those who decorated their vehicles for fun trunk or treats. It also includes several area churches that hosted family-friendly fall festivals. Anyone who visited these events could see the smiles on many faces.
Thumbs down to continued supply chain shortages, which are liable to affect Thanksgiving meal prices. While there’s no expectation of a shortage of turkeys, the costs of most foods are rising as rising costs along the supply chain are passed all the way down to the customer. Sadly, the issue is likely to continue well past Thanksgiving.
