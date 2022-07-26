I do wish I could travel more. I wish I had the money to travel more. I wish I had a car that would allow me to travel more, but that would entail having money, something that has always been in relatively short supply in my life.
As a family, we never took vacations — we visited family. My dad’s people were all here in Texas; my mom’s were all in northern Indiana. We moved back and forth between those locations — a lot — but every so often, mom and dad would pack up my sister and I and “go see the folks” for a few days, sleeping on couches and pallets on the floor at one set of grandparents’ houses or another and running around town to drop in on aunts and uncles and cousins and whatnots for four or five days, before retracing the route back to wherever we were living at the time.
Other kids talked about family vacations spent sightseeing at national parks and amusement parks and swimming in the ocean. I could only tell them about sleeping double on a fold out couch at my grama’s house and playing in the yard with cousins I barely knew.
As an adult, I took “staycations” long before I ever heard anyone use that term. Time off from work was spent sleeping in and spending time working on personal projects rather than traveling to new and interesting places I had never before been, or visiting for a couple of days with friends in towns a couple of hours away. The best actual “vacations” I ever had were several long weekends going to a renaissance festival in Waxahachie and sleeping in a nearby economy motel for three nights.
I‘ve never had funds enough to be able to jaunt off to far-off places and spend way too much money simply having fun. On those rare occasions when I was a little flush, I didn’t have a vehicle I felt secure of enough to take to the open road; when I had a good car, I was making monthly car payments and never had enough cash left over to waste on such galavanting.
I dream of being able to just get in the car and take off somewhere new and interesting, somewhere I have never been before. I dream of leisurely retracing the old Route 66 or cruising through the Smoky Mountains. I fantasize about pulling up to a quaint little hotel in someplace like Boston or Charleston or Seattle and spending a couple of weeks drinking in the sights and local flavors. I would love to revisit Chicago after all these years and hit some of the museums I went to as a kid, to attend a show at the Steppenwolf Theatre or see some of that famous improvisational comedy the city is famous for.
A month exploring the Smithsonian complex in D.C. is my idea of the perfect vacation.
I really want to be able to not worry about how much a vacation it is costing me; about whether my car will make it or not; about how much time away from work I am taking.
That reminds me — I have to buy a lottery ticket before I go home tonight. That’s the only way all these travel dreams will ever come true for me, I am afraid.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
