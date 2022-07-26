I do wish I could travel more. I wish I had the money to travel more. I wish I had a car that would allow me to travel more, but that would entail having money, something that has always been in relatively short supply in my life.

As a family, we never took vacations — we visited family. My dad’s people were all here in Texas; my mom’s were all in northern Indiana. We moved back and forth between those locations — a lot — but every so often, mom and dad would pack up my sister and I and “go see the folks” for a few days, sleeping on couches and pallets on the floor at one set of grandparents’ houses or another and running around town to drop in on aunts and uncles and cousins and whatnots for four or five days, before retracing the route back to wherever we were living at the time.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.