The different phrases of Amanda Gorman’s poem, read at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, keep ringing in my head.
“Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed / A nation that isn’t broken / But simply unfinished”;
“That doesn’t mean we are / Striving to form a union that is perfect / We are striving to forge a union with purpose”;
“Victory won’t lie in the blade / But in all the bridges we’ve made”;
“We will not march back to what was / but move to what shall be”; and
“For there is always light / if only we’re brave enough to see it / If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
If you can find the full text of “The Hill We Climb” by the nation’s youngest poet laureate — I found it on thehill.com — I suggest you give it a read, or re-watch the video of her speech, available on NPR.com, standing at the podium with a bright yellow coat, red headband and crown of braids. It was a beautiful, powerful moment, and something I needed to hear.
In an article by NPR, Gorman said to prepare the poem, she read through the words of speakers like Winston Churchill whose “rhetoric has been used for good.”
The Los Angeles native is impressive, becoming the youth poet laureate of L.A. at 16, and the youngest national poet laureate only three years later. Raised by a single mother who was a teacher, she’s gone on to graduate from Harvard and perform in front of the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Malala Yousafzai, while overcoming a speech impediment, according to the Los Angeles Times, which, she said, gave her an “awareness of sonics, of the auditory experience.”
What I saw on Wednesday was a confident, poised young woman coming into her own power speaking to a nation divided about unity and how we should “leave behind a country better than the one we were left with.”
Very well said.
I was a Girl Scout growing up. I even remember spending three fun summers at Camp Gambill just up the road a bit with my fellow scouts during my middle school years. One of the ideas in scouting, whether it’s Boy or Girl Scouts, is to “leave a place better than you found it.” It echoes Biden’s inauguration speech where he talks about how “the battle is perennial. Victory is never assured.” And he talked about how throughout our country’s history, we have always struggled to become better than we were.
It is perennial. It’s a slow, exhausting, never-ending process, and highlights how important it is to not rest on laurels but continually move onward to that “more perfect union.”
I can’t wait to see what else she — and the new administration — has to say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.