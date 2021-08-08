Anytime is a good time to promote Paris and Lamar County, especially when an opportunity presents itself. That was the case this past week during an on-location visit with “Barnwood Builders” owner and Discovery Channel reality television star Mark Bowe when he asked Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen and me about what we liked about our community.
Bowe hinted he might be interested in moving his base operation to Texas, a more centralized location than West Virginia, and where there’s a lot of interest in things western, old, historical and unique. Plus there’s the fact that Texas has a booming economy and is gaining in population and wealth all the time, something not to be overlooked by a company that caters to the affluent.
Neither of us were shy about telling him about our amenities — friendly people, a growing industrial base, a large medical community, welcoming churches, excellent schools, a supportive community newspaper, great food, and the many advantages of living in a growing and progressive rural community not far from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Bowe, his crew of craftsmen, who specialize in dismantling old barns and cabins built by this country’s pioneers more than 200 years ago and then using the timber to build either replicas or to incorporate the rustic appeal into something new, spent a week building a replica of a 185-year-old Pennsylvania cabin and a chapel from reclaimed materials for a wedding venue and event center north of town on the Cody Sanders ranch.
I’m sure sampling the offerings of the staff at Gallaghans Wicked Kitchen, who catered meals for the week, and Tores Mochas, where the crew dined on authentic Mexican food, impressed his West Virginia craftsmen and the New York City-based film crew, adding substance to our claim of excellent food choices here.
Allen and his Chamber workers helped with the advance planning prior to the crews’ arrival in Paris, and then Allen made himself available throughout the week, arranging visits with local craftsmen and making sure the crews were accommodated during visits to our Eiffel Tower and Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
A Paris native, Allen is a perfect fit as Chamber president as evidenced by his relaxed but informed conversation during our visit with the “Barnwood Builder” star.
When Bowe asked Allen “what is the draw to Paris?” Allen responded, “It’s the calm; it’s the relaxation, and the people here are amazing. They treat each other right. People come and visit us, and they will come back just because of how they are treated. That’s just what makes Paris so special.”
And then Bowe asked, “If there was something that you would want 90 million people to know about Paris, what would it be?” Allen’s answer. “That we care about each other, and that we care about our community.”
As Bowe continues to ponder moving his base location, perhaps he will remember Paris as being a place where people care.
