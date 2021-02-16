Of all the things this pandemic has forced me, personally, to do without, I miss going to the movies the most.
I love going to the movies. Watching movies at home is just not the same as going to the cinema, the movie house, the picture show.
I miss sitting in the dark with an overpriced treat, watching the trailers and listening to other people shuffling around and settling in. I miss big stereophonic sound and a wall-to-wall image in front of me. I even miss the sticky floors.
I do not, however, like going to the movies when the place is packed, especially with people not really there to watch the film, the ones who are just there because they haven’t any other place to hang out with their friends or — worse — to call their other friends on their phones and chat with them through the whole film. This is the main reason I do not go to the movies on Friday or Saturday nights or during the first week of a film’s arrival.
I am happiest when I am one of only a handful of people in the auditorium, with everyone spaced out as far from one another as they can get.
It’s been more than one year of not going to the movies now. When the local movie house shut down in March of last year, it had been a few weeks since I had been to the show.
The last film I saw in a movie house was Peter Jackson’s “They Shall Not Grow Old,” a World War I documentary, in December 2019. It played at the local movie house with very little fanfare or notice due to the efforts of a local veteran. I met this fellow at the end of the film as I was leaving the auditorium. He thanked me for coming to see it — he, his son and I were fully half of the people who sat through the film — and told me a story of how he had learned about the film and had asked the general manager of the theater to see if it could be shown in Paris. That was a full three months before everything shut down.
There was another WWI film that released about the same time, “1917,” that I had wanted to see. It did come to Paris before the shutdown but for some reason I never went, and then it was too late.
I can recall a time when, if you missed a film when it came out in theaters, it might be ten years or more before it would begin to pop up on premium TV channels or in video stores — or never. These days, with direct-to-TV/cable releases and all the streaming services that are cropping up like weeds some of the biggest Hollywood releases are available in your living room almost as soon as they are finished — another result of the shuttered movie houses. It’s just not the same, in my opinion.
Movie houses are beginning to open, have been showing films for smaller, pandemic-regulated audiences for a number of months now, but I have not gone back yet. It’s not that I don’t trust the staff at the movie theater to do everything in their power to keep me from getting sick; it’s because I do not trust other people to care about keeping me from getting sick. The way I figure it, the kind of person who would talk on their cellphone in the middle of movie is the same kind of person who wouldn’t care they could be carrying the virus around and not care about exposing an auditorium of film lovers to the contagion by not wearing a mask or socially distancing themselves.
I do love going to the movies, but I do not love them enough to risk my health, my life for them. Maybe next year, well after I get the vaccine. I’ll be the one with the pickle.
