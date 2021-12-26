When I first peeked behind the veil of standard diction and noticed the gloriousness of longer and entrancing words, my first thought was how to use them in my writing. Two fictional siblings, Eli and Ver, came from the words eleutheromania (an obsessive desire for freedom) and verboten (something forbidden). I created characters and backgrounds, weaving melodramatic words into a tapestry of what I deemed basic language.
I fell head over heels for words like saudade (a deep emotional state of nostalgic or profound melancholic longing for what one loves) and monachopsis (the subtle but persistent feeling of being out of place). I hid from my hiraeth (homesickness for a home you can never return to or that never was) by huddling down in the latibule (a hiding place or a place of safety and comfort) my books created for me.
This summer, during a time of spiritual warfare, toska and psychomachy were the words I relied on. In each syllable, I found a new and unique way of describing how I felt, when every thought first seemed ineffable (unable to be put into words).
I had an obsession with plugging these words into every sentence, creating such masterpieces as, “My eleutheromania has been quenched by my momentary disenthrallment with the verboten.”
However, I made an interesting discovery alongside my quest for the latest and greatest vocabulary words. When I spoke the words, I’d spend three times as long explaining the sentence in different words than if I had said it more simply at the beginning. Even though we spoke the same language, my preference for multisyllable words left the listener confused.
Still though, I didn’t really learn my lesson until my journalism teacher at Paris Junior College pulled me outside, pointing at the sample article I’d just submitted.
“What’s all this academic writing?” he asked. I was confused and told him so. I thought the paper was quite good.
“This isn’t a paper,” he said. “It’s an article, and you gotta be conversational. No one wants to read an academic treatise in the paper. That’s what scientific journals are for.”
Later, I rewrote it, grumbling to myself that he didn’t know what he was talking about, that words like “indubitably” and “desiderium” were perfectly fine to use in an article about a city council meeting.
That was probably the hardest lesson for me to learn about communication, whether verbal or written, that sometimes simpler is better. But I learned that when I said, “I’m less obsessed with doing something I shouldn’t,” instead, people actually knew how to respond, and it led to more productive conversations.
I learned the news is about telling a story as simply and concisely as possible, to communicate in such a way that anyone can read and discuss without looking up the meaning. Simpler communication truly is better communication.
But still, when it comes to my own words — the one I use to talk to myself up in my mind — I’ll continue to rely on eirene, solivagant and absquatulate.
