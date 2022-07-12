M
onday saw the Red River County commissioners issue a burn ban in light of the recent high temperatures, and we agree with the move and urge residents to abide by it.
The high heat, coupled with the dry air, can result in the smallest of sparks having dire consequences.
We know that for many, these restrictions can be an annoyance, but it’s in everyone’s best interest to follow them.
