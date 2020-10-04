I really liked Santa Claus. I mean, which boy wouldn’t like this big, cheerful guy with the bottomless gift bag, especially if the kid had several siblings, none of whom had been told they were “white and privileged.” Oh well, the truth about Santa came out — Santa was just an illusion, a childish figment of the imagination, kept alive mostly by adults.
So, as Charlotte Coyle correctly pointed out in her Sept. 27 Paris News article, disappointing illusions sour to disillusions.
Like Ms. Coyle, who wrote about becoming disillusioned with Richard Nixon, we’ve probably all ended up with a few soured political illusions, huh? I remember voting for a highly respected Democrat peanut farmer turned politician. The illusion was he would make the economy as good as his reputed moral character. The illusion went south when I paid double-digit mortgage interest rates to buy a home and saw several other failed administration policies. Good men don’t always good politicians make. Politics is a dirty game and can be very hard for good people to play.
Speaking further of personal political disillusionments, yours truly has lived long enough to remember the captivating brilliance and charm of Camelot’s darling, JFK. Turns out, his personal philandering during his presidency makes for an X-rated chapter in his otherwise notable life story. Later, of course, there was the camera-eyeing “I did not have sex with that woman” assurances of yet another sharp and slick sitting president. No doubt, you remember that one. The sad but true take-away from this backward glance: No party has a corner on political piety. To believe otherwise is an illusion.
Would I rather have morality than debauchery in public office? You bet. Unfortunately, we have no God-anointed prophet, judge or king on the ticket. Even if we did, past history teaches us some of those characters fell victim to their own passions and promiscuity. It’s an illusion to believe either candidate in the upcoming election is a paradigm of virtue.
Here’s another misconception: It’s an illusion to believe this great nation needs to be “fundamentally changed.” The key word here is “fundamentally.” The U.S. Constitution needs no “reimagining.” Why? Because America’s founding principles and fundamentals have stood the test of centuries, and, further, because the Constitution has within its own brilliant structure ways to achieve orderly and people-consented change — if, and when, needed. But pipedreams tend to ignore reality and progressive minds always imagine nirvana-like perfection. Surely, Robin Hood’s approach is the solution to obliterating poverty.
I must say, it’s challenging for me to understand why some malcontents want to force their views (often illusions) on others. Their politician is always perfect, their ideologies always ideal. Some of us actually believe this great nation to be greater than the sum of its parts. Thus, we find it reasonable to vote platform, not person. That’s why some Christians can be accused of voting for an imperfect man, especially when the only option would be a ballot for abortion, big government, big taxes, less individual creativity, open borders, anti-Christian policies, etc. It’s an easy call for some of us. To believe progressives would offer any other agenda would be an illusion.
