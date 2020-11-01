Working together, now is the time for a new generation to take Paris and Lamar County to the next level by building on the efforts of the past.
That’s the message hotelier Mihir “Mark” Pankaj sends loud and clear as he shares his enthusiasm for a bright future even in the midst of a pandemic of levels not seen in this country for the past 100 years.
I was fortunate to share in Pankaj’s enthusiasm Tuesday as he unveiled plans for a Home2 Suites by Hilton extended stay hotel, conference and event center to be built on a roughly 5-acre tract along NE Loop 286.
Afterward, I visited with the young entrepreneur, who serves as secretary/treasurer of the Paris Economic Development Corp. and who is on the Paris ISD Board of Trustees. I wanted to learn more about where he gets his enthusiasm and his vision for our community.
“I am very fortunate,” Pankaj said. “I am a first-generation born American, and I am very fortunate to have parents who came to this amazing country.”
Greg Mahan and wife, Bharati Patel, came to the United States from India in 1980, and to Paris in 1993 where they purchased a hotel property off North Main Street and changed its name to Days Inn.
“They put everything they had into the business and grew it,” Pankaj said, noting the family expanded their holdings when they brought The Hampton Inn, 3563 NE Loop 286, to Paris in 2000 when Pankaj was 9 years old. “I watched them work their tails off, … and they taught me you can’t just expect happiness, you have to earn every bit of what you want.
“I will stop at nothing to overcome challenges, and that all comes from my parents. I am going to be the same with my daughter, and I pray that comes back tenfold for the community, whether that means looking after our elderly, or if that means rearing our children to be productive citizens.”
Pankaj looks to his generation, now taking leadership roles, to take charge and show the older generation that things are going to be OK by unifying the community together and not as individuals.
“I challenge young folks to take charge because we have got to be more involved in the community, and prove to folks that we are here to work hard together,” Pankaj said. “We must prove that we are the generation to lead into the future — not just for generations past but to set a good example for the future generation.”
Pankaj says it’s important to leave one’s comfort zone, as his parents did more than 40 years ago, and to take a chance on a brighter future.
“There is a need to feel a little uncomfortable going forward, and to grasp being uncomfortable,” he said. “When you overcome challenges, you feel a high like never before.”
Now is the time for all of us to join Pankaj in his enthusiasm for our community as a new generation takes the reins to move us forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.