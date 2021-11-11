I read with mild interest an article published on Reformation Day, Oct. 31, regarding an author of a new kind of Christian book. It’s interesting that one can associate the word “new” with Christianity, since Christianity is an ancient religion dating to the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the grave and His subsequent ascension into heaven. But this shouldn’t really surprise one who is a Christian and who is familiar with the history of Christianity.
The writer said the author found their way “to a new understanding of the Bible.” Truth is, there is nothing new about someone finding a “new understanding” with Holy Scripture. This has been the claim of many since the first century of the Church. Those “new understanding” people were called Gnostic, and their heretical errors were called Gnosticism.
Each time a Gnostic devised a “new understanding” of God’s Word, the Church quickly and resoundingly refuted their errors. So, too, all those modern Gnostics who think they have found a “new understanding” of God’s Word. But Satan works his wily ways on human hearts and minds, leading them to ask, “Did God really say?”
In our church’s confession of June 25, 1530, there are two articles which define the church: Article VII [The Church] and Article VIII [What the Church is]. In the first article, we confess: “It is also taught among us that one holy Christian church will be and remain forever. This is the assembly of all believers among whom the Gospel is preached in its purity and the holy sacraments are administered according to the Gospel. For it is sufficient for the true unity of the Christian church that the Gospel be preached in conformity with a pure understanding of it and that the sacraments be administered in accordance with the divine Word.”
And in the second article, we confess: “Again, although the Christian church, properly speaking, is nothing else than the assembly of all believers and saints, yet because in this life many false Christians, hypocrites, and even open sinners remain among the godly, the sacraments are efficacious even if the priests who administer them are wicked men, for as Christ himself indicated, “The Pharisees sit on Moses’ seat” (Matt. 23:2). Accordingly, the Donatists and all others who hold contrary views are condemned.
Yes, the church consists of true believers, hypocrites and open sinners. An easy way of defining these groups is:
Orthodox Christians are believers in Jesus Christ who hold to the truth that Holy Scripture is the inspired, inerrant, and infallible Word of God and that the Sacraments are God’s Means of Grace given to His people to comfort them with the assurance of the forgiveness of their sins and to strengthen their faith.
Heterodox Christians are those who desire to be followers of Christ, but who question the church’s ancient understanding of God’s Word, especially the Sacraments.
Heretical Christians are those who deny the inspired, inerrant, infallible Word of God, choosing rather to rely on the word of men, believing that the word of men will bring them salvation. This group is to be pitied more than any group of men on earth. At their death, they shall hear our Lord Jesus say, “‘I tell you, I do not know where you come from. Depart from me, all you workers of evil!’ In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth, when you see Abraham and Isaac and Jacob and all the prophets in the kingdom of God but you yourselves cast out.” (Luke 13:27–28, ESV)
Blessings.
