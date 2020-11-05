By the time this gets printed, the 2020 general election will be history, and a squadron of unsung heroes who manned and operated the Lamar County polling places will be back home, a little tired from the long day, but otherwise satisfied having once more done their job as best they can. Here’s a tip of the hat to those folks who decided they’d rather be a part of the solution than part of the problem.
Sadly, the election may still be a work in progress in some places where states and counties selected to indulge the shameful shenanigans of setting the stage for mail-in voter fraud and other forms of electorate disempowerment.
That will eventually sort itself out. I doubt, however, anyone will ever be called to account for their bad behavior. The rude truth is, if one side wins, the guilty ones will never be investigated at all, and if the other side wins, the accumulated faithless and feckless political lizards in the Department of Justice will do their level best to squirm out of doing anything which might result in actual justice. But that’s the world we live in these days. As twisted as it is, we’ve come to expect it.
Another common aspect of the world we live in is the political temper-tantrum. As of this writing, (Monday night) businesses and government offices in several large cities are in the process of boarding up with plywood and taping their windows. Gov. Greg Abbott has already put the state on a prepared footing with the pre-activation of the Texas National Guard. I can’t say I’m surprised. Harris County has already made multiple stabs at fraud and problem empowerment. Austin has already taken steps to defund its police department. Dallas has decided not to prosecute certain misdemeanors and low level felonies. These municipalities are not only expecting trouble, they’re encouraging it. Sudden random piles of bricks and other riot gear are appearing on the streets of American cities again — or in some cases — still. That isn’t the sort of thing that happens “just in case.” That speaks more to the concept of “no matter what.” The fact they aren’t instantly being picked up and those mysterious depositors arrested and jailed shouts loud but unheeded warnings to the constituents therein. Rioters aren’t the sort to suffer “all dressed up and nowhere to go” indecision. That die has been enabled by the governments involved, and thus cast.
That has to sit sideways with a good percentage of the less militant residents of these areas. Even those who support such behavior have got to be secretly wondering if they and their neighborhoods will end up among the victims of that lapse of judgment. They’ve also got to be wondering how and if they’ll be able to stuff that genie back into the bottle once it turns the hot glare of criminal avarice back on them, and they’re suddenly tired of it. The continuing mass exodus of folks from Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Baltimore, St. Louis and a half dozen others is the death knell for these cities. Once the responsible people abandon these places and take their businesses with them, only squalor and lawlessness remain.
The ugly reality those of us in Texas don’t want to see is that cycle of decay has already begun in many of the big cities in our own Lone Star State. I’ve spoken to several recent arrivals and homebuyers in Lamar County who were paying attention, and when Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot declared his office would no longer prosecute some criminal behavior, accurately read the tea leaves and bugged out while the gettin’ was good.
As much as you and I would like to believe it, the reality is no single election is going to stop — or even slow — the causal source of these issues. Top down leadership cannot hope to address a fundamental vacuous rot from within. External controls are seldom effective. That kind of strength of character comes from within. There are numerous ways to say it, most of them better expressed by people a lot smarter than I am, but the core reality is human behavior is essentially held in check by the hope of reward and the fear of punishment. And that isn’t a societal or even a sociological problem, it’s a spiritual one. The inescapable reality is, the farther a society has moved away from the healing and protective shelter of the discipline and love of God, the more it is doomed to look exactly like what we’re seeing now.
From the Post-Election Recovery Lounge here at The Paper Radio, maybe by next week’s column we’ll have a better idea of who won, except chaos, that is.
