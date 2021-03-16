Here we are, a year into the pandemic and here at The Paris News, we are noting Sunshine Week, just like last year.
The column I wrote last year at this time on the subject of freedom of information laws and the vital importance of governmental transparency and the people’s right to know how its government operates hasn’t the slightest mention of the abrupt and life-altering recognition that the coronavirus was an imminent threat that could not be ignored. Within days of that column’s publication, everyone’s lives changed, and certainly not for the better.
To journalists, the Freedom of Information Act is an important tool, one that allows us access to information on how governments at any level are operating and how they are using the resources supplied — by the taxpayers — to do what they do.
“An elected official is a servant of the people whose taxes pay for the government that official is a part of,” I wrote. “Said official has a duty under the freedom of information laws, both state and federal, to operate in the open, to conduct the business of governing in a manner that is above suspicion and that follows all laws and avoids impropriety, and refusing to make the official records available on demand to the public is a dereliction of that duty.”
Because of quarantine and public health restrictions and recommendations on how to avoid catching the potentially-lethal virus, pursuing the information that is the taxpayers’ right became — problematic, to say the least. City and county officials and school district boards canceled meetings and began scrambling to find ways to stay safe from infection and still get on with the business of doing their business and maintaining contact with those that had the right, by law, to know what was going on with their government.
We began almost immediately to report that our local governmental bodies were planning to hold virtual meetings using programs, apps and websites no one was really all that sure of or comfortable with. Sure enough, we also began to report that some of those scheduled meetings did not go quite as planned, usually due to everyone’s unfamiliarity with the technology.
Without reliable access to these “virtual” meetings, we had to scramble to get information in other ways. Fortunately, any good local journalist worth his or her salt is well-versed on how to use a telephone and how to conduct an interview over the phone, rather than face to face — or mask to mask, if you will.
Since all this quarantining and social distancing began, I have made great use of email and Facebook’s Messenger feature to reach out to people when going to someone’s office or place of business was not an option. I have conducted interviews over the phone, via email and on Facebook. It is not my favorite way of doing what I do, and it can be slow and unwieldy, but my fellow reporters and I have been making it work.
At the local level, covering the news in the time of Covid-19 has proven to be frustrating but still managable. We continue to cover our local governments, authorities and other public entities as we always have, and we continue to let our readers know what their officials are doing. In some places, however, that is more of an issue.
According to the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas website, journalists covering state government in the last year have encountered difficulties getting information in a timely fashion. Many government offices were closed to the public and to the press. The state’s legal corps declared such an emergency closure negated the requirements put in place by the Freedom of Information Act on how long the government had to respond to people’s request for information. This despite the fact that government workers were actually working, just remotely, via email and over certain websites.
This is a problem that should be addressed, just as soon as possible, before the state’s egregious behavior is copied by officials at other levels of government.
Without the Freedom of Information Act, the people of Texas are at the mercy of anyone in a position of power who thinks they are above the people’s lawful right to know. Once this pandemic is dealt with — and hopefully that will be soon — we must once again insist on those rights.
