The Paris and Lamar County community is compassionate and giving — you need look no further than the REACH Center’s successful fundraiser, the Snowflakes and Diamond Gala, for proof. It’s been a rough couple of years for the REACH Center, as it has been for many nonprofits, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. And although the community turned out with great financial support last year during the center’s virtual gala, it just wasn’t quite the same. The return to an in-person event came with a new record for fundraising — $105,000. And that happened despite actual snowflakes falling from the sky and pretty chilly temperatures. Congratulations to the REACH Center, which will put that money to good use taking care of its client families.
Thumbs up as well to the collaboration between the City of Paris, Paris Economic Development Corp. and Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, which should help improve the attractiveness of this area to businesses and industries. Stagnation in industry growth spells disaster for communities. Moving forward is the way to success, and navigating those waters takes patience and teamwork.
Thumbs down this week to the Texas Department of State Health Services for removing the active case counts from the Covid-19 dashboard. While it may undercount due to home testing, it was still a good barometer for community spread, and now it’s gone.
