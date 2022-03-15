Who’s in charge of medical decisions for children in Texas? Should it be parents or the state? That’s what’s currently at stake as Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott target transgender youth and their families, who until Friday found themselves under investigation for child abuse.
The matter stems from a years-long custody battle between Anne Georgulas and Jeffrey Younger of Dallas, the parents of a child whom Georgulas says prefers to live as a girl while Younger insists he’s a boy. Younger, who is running for the Texas House, argues that Georgulas, his child’s doctor and his child’s school district are manipulating the child’s identity. Ultimately, the court stripped Younger of custody, but barred Georgulas from beginning “hormonal suppression therapy, puberty blocks, and/or transgender reassignment surgery” without Younger’s consent.
Fast forward to a few weeks before the March 1 Republican primary election, Paxton issued a nonbinding legal opinion to answer a question by Texas House Rep. Matt Krause equating gender-affirming care with child abuse. Abbott followed that with a directive to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to begin investigating families providing gender-affirming care and threatened the state’s doctors, nurses and teachers with criminal penalties for not reporting such families.
A Texas appeals court last week upheld a lower court’s ruling rejecting Paxton’s effort to allow a child abuse investigation into the parents of a transgender teenager, and on Friday, a state judge issued a statewide injunction halting all such investigations on the basis that Abbott’s directive is “beyond the scope of his duty and unconstitutional,” The Texas Tribune reported.
It’s the right decision for the same reason the judge’s decision in the Younger v. Georgulas case is correct — the state has no business in a person’s or family’s health care matter except when necessary to protect the public, i.e., Texas is legally allowed to require quarantine for someone with a highly contagious disease, like ebola, but the constitution protects an individual’s private health care decisions.
You don’t have to agree with the transgender lifestyle to recognize state overreach — consider it an “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it” situation. Our right to privacy is founded on the belief that our private information should be free from public scrutiny and we have the right to be left alone.
Deeper into the matter, Paxton says his opinion “does not address or apply to medically necessary procedures.” So, for instance, if a young boy has testicular cancer, it’s not child abuse to remove the testicle. The crux of Paxton’s argument is elective “medical procedures and treatments that could permanently deprive minor children of their constitutional right to procreate, or impair their ability to procreate, before those children have the legal capacity to consent to those procedures and treatments, constitutes child abuse.”
If that’s so, will Paxton and Abbott soon investigate parents who opt to have their sons circumcised? That is a medically unnecessary — elective — procedure conducted on male infants every day, and it runs the risk of permanently injuring an otherwise fully functioning, healthy sex organ.
Further, let’s consider the deplorable conditions of where transgender children will end up if the state takes them from their parents — the Texas foster care system. The state is under constant threat of financial sanctions because of the pitiful — and abusive — conditions in its child care system. A federal judge found Texas has been violating the constitutional rights of foster children for years, most recently sending some to a facility that had no front door in 28-degree conditions and no indoor heat for 24 hours. Children in the system have been sexually trafficked, neglected, gone without their medication, lost and sleeping on office floors.
When it comes to caring for children, Texas is incompetent — U.S. District Judge Janis Jack said so. When she asked whether Child Protective Services could track where all its foster children are placed, officials said the technology is being developed, the Tribune reported.
“Oh, for God’s sake. I just don’t understand this incompetence ... You don’t know where the children are,” Jack said. “Now we know today, 11 years into this lawsuit, that no one knows where these children are placed. I’m speechless.”
Now that’s child abuse, Texas.
Politicians are quick to use words like “mutilation” and “surgical reassignment” to foster support against transgender individuals, especially using those words to discuss care of transgender children. Children rarely, if ever, undergo surgical methods to address gender dysphoria. But to the politicians’ point — where are the children who are, or the transgender adults who as children were, forcibly reassigned by their parents and doctors? Are there any to lend voice to this fight? Why are the voices from heterosexuals who can’t even provide care for children already in the state’s system?
If Texas truly cares about child welfare, Abbott, Paxton and other officials will immediately end the state’s abuse of children. And if Abbott is a man of his word — in a January pitch to solidify parental rights as a Texas Constitution amendment, he said: “Parents will be restored to their rightful place as the preeminent decision-maker for their children.” — he’ll call off the state investigations into families with transgender children and allow them to live their lives as the constitution allows — freely.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.