As I was driving home one evening last week from the movie theater, I was struck by how little — and how much — Paris has changed in my lifetime.
It was a little after 10 p.m., and I was cruising down N. Main Street towards the center of town and there were very few people on the streets. It was a Thursday night and I had just left the Whataburger with a patty melt and the street was virtually empty of traffic. I might have passed a half dozen other vehicles before I got to the house and most of them were in the 1200 to 1700 block of Clarksville Street, which is always a busy stretch at any time of the day or night.
As I drove I marveled at the changes I passed: The Whataburger itself is not that new, but it wasn’t there when I was kid. Today, we have two Whataburgers in town, one in a stretch of Lamar Avenue that in my youth was nothing but private homes.
The Sonic Drive-In, just a few doors down North Main is even newer, in that location.
As I zigged and zagged my way through downtown, I was struck by just how much the downtown area hasn’t changed. Almost every building I passed is virtually the same as it has always been for as long as I can remember. Some of the occupants — many of the occupants, in fact — have changed over the years but the buildings themselves remain the same, albeit with a few cosmetic updates here and there. At one particular corner a couple of blocks away from the square, my eyes were drawn to the plaza, where the newly lighted trees around the Culbertson Fountain were still blazing their speckled display.
Heading east on Clarksville, I clocked yet more differences: the water park where there used to be the Ford dealership; an addition to the Methodist church complex where there used to be a commercial laundry — the one my great-grandmother worked at for many years — empty lots that once held a commercial bakery that made Ideal Bread, wafting that warm, yeasty smell over a broad expanse of town before every sunrise of the year. A CVS, the new post office, freshly refaced, sitting where a supermarket used to sit for many years, and a bank or two close to the funeral home that has been there for more than 60 years in a home built well over a century and a half ago.
At the top of the hill, the “new” St. Joseph’s hospital stands empty and dark, unused, a bone of legal contention between the city and the owners of the facility. So much space, going to waste; a real shame, if you ask me. Next door, the buildings that used to hold Sears and Brookshires and Wackers Five and Dime are dark, the doctors’ offices that fill the spaces closed for many hours by then. The empty lot right on the corner that used to hold a favorite Mexican restaurant brings back immediate memories of steaming enchilada platters and heaping mounds of nachos — and a real jukebox in the dining room.
The Kroger hasn’t changed much over the years, except for the gas pumps out front; neither has the shopping center across the street. The Taco Delite is dark. It’s been closed a lot these days due to “staffing” issues. I will miss it if it, too, goes away permanently.
We like to think our town is growing, and in many ways it is, but in other ways, all that is happening is that we are losing chunks of our past to the march of time. We might not be able to stop it, but we should mark it and remember it.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
