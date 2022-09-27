As I was driving home one evening last week from the movie theater, I was struck by how little — and how much — Paris has changed in my lifetime.

It was a little after 10 p.m., and I was cruising down N. Main Street towards the center of town and there were very few people on the streets. It was a Thursday night and I had just left the Whataburger with a patty melt and the street was virtually empty of traffic. I might have passed a half dozen other vehicles before I got to the house and most of them were in the 1200 to 1700 block of Clarksville Street, which is always a busy stretch at any time of the day or night.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.