I don’t believe it. It’s a myth, right up there with, oh, Pegasus, leprechauns, Bigfoot and Medusa. I know that, like myths, there is often a kernel of truth based on fact somewhere in there. But as to it being so and staying so, I do not believe in it or them.

What am I rambling on about? Drawers like the ones we see in movies, television commercials and catalogs, that’s what. Closets and garage workbenches that are clean and perfectly arranged.

