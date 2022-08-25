I don’t believe it. It’s a myth, right up there with, oh, Pegasus, leprechauns, Bigfoot and Medusa. I know that, like myths, there is often a kernel of truth based on fact somewhere in there. But as to it being so and staying so, I do not believe in it or them.
What am I rambling on about? Drawers like the ones we see in movies, television commercials and catalogs, that’s what. Closets and garage workbenches that are clean and perfectly arranged.
You’ve seen them too, I know. Perhaps in some movie where a character pulls open a dresser drawer? The actor pulls that drawer open and there are perfectly folded tee shirts, folded, matched socks. There are perfect dividers in that drawer, sections for watches or whatever. If it’s a comedy the character may destroy this perfectly arranged vision of organization by tossing items dramatically about, looking for whatever item has to be located.
A commercial will come on and the narrator will pull open this remarkable kitchen drawer. With a pleasant voice and graceful hand gestures the model shows how buying these adjustable drawer dividers will take your kitchen storage from dysfunctional to sublime! There is a place for everything and everything is in its place. There are no worn, old utensils, no odd shapes and most of all there is never, ever a spatula or set of tongs rearing up to prevent that kitchen drawer from opening the full way. Is there anything on the planet that can trigger instant, blind rage or frustration than that evil spatula reaching up and wedging that drawer? But with these rather pricey kitchen organizers I’m sure that will never happen.
Television series have closets with every piece of clothing efficiently hung and on the closet door will be yet another handy organizer holding accessories or shoes. Color coded clear pouches hold scarves, jewelry and hose. Nothing is ever wadded up in the closet corner. No shirt or blouse ever hangs in disarray.
Makeup drawers are pristine. There is no loose powder, no collection of lipsticks flipping up as the drawer opens.
Entire paper and online catalogs are filled with expanders, trays, and a bewildering array of organizers designed to provide every storage solution.
Pantries in movies are perfectly arranged. It’s obvious that canned goods are arranged not only by item but the oldest date is at the front to be used in a timely fashion I’m sure.
Now, I’ll tell you the truth, if having a messy closet means the owner is a hypocrite, I’m a hypocrite . In spite of my best efforts our closets are messy. My kitchen pantry isn’t bad but the drawers are pretty much a threat to the uninitiated.
And the dresser? Well, things are kind of folded.
Every so often it gets bad enough that I dive in and emerge triumphant at the nearly perfect organizations. I feel so virtuous. But all that organization doesn’t last. No, just a few “running late” whirlwinds send things into disarray.
I guarantee nothing I own or organize looks like the examples we are presented at every turn.
And I just am not a believer. I know there are many people who are undoubtedly much better at maintaining their storage than I am. But I just do not believe that ordinary families have their closet, drawers, work benches or whatever arranged into these models of perfection.
It’s a myth, you know, like the chupacabra, the Loup Gary , the harpy and who knows what other products of a fertile imagination. Or, put another way, it’s an idea of perfection based on unrealistic expectations.
If your home is constantly organized, neat and movie perfect, I extend my apologies.
And I would like to meet you, instead of thinking you are just another imaginary creature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.