At a time when people in our community are suffering from the devastation of the Nov. 4 tornado, the Thursday night meeting of the Republican Women of the Red River Valley provided updated information about the storm and its aftermath by leading county officials. The gathering also provided an opportunity for storm victims to share their experiences, their gratitude and their frustrations.
“I really appreciated all of the outpouring of help after the tornado,” said retired teacher Kaye Thompson, who lives north of Powderly off FM 906 and west of U.S. Highway 271. “The whole weekend, there were people swarming and helping, but then came Monday, and it felt like a deserted war zone.”
Although Thompson expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from those near and far, her statement about the lack of continued support quickly led to a discussion about what is being offered. Lists were shared so that community members present at the meeting with resources available, or with the means to contact others with resources, could stay in contact with those at the meeting in need. It was a heartwarming exchange, and Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass left the meeting with a long list of people who needed immediate help.
A little more than 20 miles from Powderly, Jennifer and Kenneth Bacorn’s home, where the tornado first touched down, suffered extensive damage.
“We just held on and prayed,” the wife said. “Our house actually is still standing it’s just not livable. The walls are bowed, and there are places where you can see daylight.”
After recounting how complete strangers came to help with debris cleanup, and expressing how she will be forever grateful, Jennifer Bacorn reminded the crowd that for those the tornado affected, “this is going to be a long, long road. Some of us don’t even know really what our needs are as we are waiting on insurance companies and insurance adjusters and structural engineers.”
Before the meeting, I visited with senior citizen, Sharon Clark, who along with her 88-year-old husband, Bill Clark, lives to the west of the Pat Mayse turnoff on Highway 271 across the railroad tracks from the Dollar General Store, one of the hardest hit areas in the county.
Although not completely destroyed, their home suffered extensive damage and about 200 trees on their property were uprooted, many blocking their driveway. The couple spent the night after the tornado huddled in a bedroom.
My brief visit made me more mindful of how frightful the storm must have been for this couple as well as the hundreds of other people along its path.
“We huddled in a hall as the tornado tore doors off the hinges, scattered glass everywhere and ripped off part of the roof,” the tornado victim said. “It scattered glass all over the recliner where Bill had just been sitting, but it did not touch my curio cabinet where I have a Waterford bust of Jesus and three crosses. And it didn’t bother a stand where I have three Bibles.”
“The next morning, church members were at our house and took our garage door off so we could get out,” the wife said as she added, “they came with chainsaws and tractors and everything and cleared our driveway. We are so grateful. It’s been a nightmare, but it’s not over.”
After spending time in a local hotel, the couple will soon move into Pshigoda Foundation apartments until repairs are completed and hopefully they can return home.
I want to join Kristi Antonick, regional director for the Texas Federation of Republican Women, in congratulating Republican Women of the Red River Valley founder and president Cynthia Rice-Tims for a well organized and informative meeting.
“I hate to go to meetings that are a waste of my time,” Antonick said. “I am a get ’er done kind of girl, and I want to say, ‘hats off to Cynthia.’”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
