This is the time of year when local governments are discussing, reviewing and setting their upcoming fiscal year budgets. They debate salaries, pay raises and equipment purchases, what road work can be afforded and how much to charge property taxpayers to make it all happen. It’s unfortunate that all too often it’s possible to hear a pin drop when those same governments open public hearings on such matters in order to receive feedback about their decisions before committing to them.
Two Paris City Council members recently opened up about the disheartening, years-long trend of declining civic engagement. Few people, if any, show up to discuss the city’s budget prior to or during a public hearing, Councilor Renae Stone said. Yet those are the meetings that are particularly important for community members to attend because there are direct financial impacts to their wallets and budgets, Councilor Clayton Pilgrim added.
“If you’ve got a problem within a city government or a county government or any government, if you’re in a taxing authority district, if you pay school taxes and you don’t like the way the school is run, or you don’t like having to pay that much in school taxes, you need to be at every meeting and voice your opinion, and get your neighbors to go with you,” Pilgrim said.
Public meetings are a quintessential element of American government that allow the public to speak directly to or listen in on the workings of governing bodies like school boards, city councils or county commissions. But they too often fall to the back burner in a day and age when attentions are pulled in several directions and Americans find themselves strapped for time.
Yet, of all the varying levels of U.S. government, it’s those closest to the people that are the easiest to access. And because your elected official at those levels represent fewer people than their counterparts at the state or federal level, your voice carries more weight.
“I want to empower you and encourage you to speak up because I won’t always be on the city council and decisions that I make today can affect you for the next 3 to 5 years,” Stone said. “You should want to be a part of that.”
Civic engagement doesn’t end at the voting booth. Yes, we elect officials to represent us, but our government works best for all when all have a voice. Make time to participate in your local government. Your officials are waiting to hear from you.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.