Are you a collector? Many of us are. The fun thing about collecting is that we can collect, well, anything. We all know someone who collects salt and pepper shakers or decorative spoons. On a larger scale, there are car collectors, vintage tractor collectors or antique windmill collectors. On a smaller scale, there are those who select thimbles or Pez containers as their hobby.
Over the years, my husband has collected steins and lighthouse/nautical items. We’ve found some marvelous lighthouse miniatures and some great shells over the years. We have a real ship’s wheel, nets of glass floats and an upstairs bath filled with fun things.
I have a small collection of West Highland White Terrier figurines, more because of being given them than buying them myself. But we are definitely amateurs.
I know several people who collect autographs.
I knew a very nice lady who collected dirt. That’s right, dirt, soil, ground. She first scooped a small medicine bottle of an odd colored soil on vacation, then began collecting in earnest. She ended up with spice racks full, each labeled as to where it came from. People brought her soil from all over the world.
We are all aware of oddball museums that began with collections. There’s a Gone With The Wind Museum, a Shirley Temple museum and an Elvis souvenir museum.
We once toured a tiny place in deep Louisiana that had a collection of coffins. It was, I admit, fascinating.
Well, I ran across a woman on the internet who collects banana stickers. Yes, that’s right, she has 7,000 of those little stickers we find on the yellow fruit. I didn’t even know there were hundreds of different brands of bananas.
Since my so-called brains hop around like a deranged bunny, that discovery caused me to search for other odd collections.
There is an Italian magician who has the world’s largest collection of jokers. As in playing card jokers.
One guy has been collecting sugar packets since 1978. A German man collects outdated cellphones. He has over 1,900.
There are couples who have amassed hundreds of chicken related items, McDonald’s items, Coca-Cola cans (not Coke souvenirs, just the cans), celebrity hair locks (not all collected willingly) and a lady up in Maine who has over 700 umbrella covers.
But there are other collections that are not as “normal.” I mean, who collects over 30,000 toenail clippings? Apparently it was originally intended for medical research. But still?
Then there is the proud owner of the world record ACG ball. Don’t know what that is? It’s a 170 pound ball of already chewed gum.
A Dutch man has 6,290 airline sick sacs from 1,191 airlines and 200 countries.
There’s a man who has 11,111 hotel Do Not Disturb signs.
Another guy has been collecting his own belly button lint. He’s been putting each year’s results since 1984 into jars.
So, there you have it. People collect. People collect cool stuff, cheap stuff and expensive stuff.
What’s your idea? Tea bags? Barbie dolls? Fingernail scrapings? Let me know!
