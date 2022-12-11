Mary Madewell Headshot

Mary Madewell

Nothing brightens the holiday season more than to share with others because like Jesus said, “It is better to give than to receive.” And there is still time to give to a number of local organizations that specialize in seeing that families who are suffering hard times this year have a little something special at Christmas.

No organization promotes giving any better than The Salvation Army of Paris, which is wrapping up its Angel Tree program. Angel Tree children’s gifts were to be returned by Saturday with the deadline for returning Angel Tree senior gifts this coming Thursday in order to give volunteers time to prepare the donated gifts for distribution to registered families.

