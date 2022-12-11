Nothing brightens the holiday season more than to share with others because like Jesus said, “It is better to give than to receive.” And there is still time to give to a number of local organizations that specialize in seeing that families who are suffering hard times this year have a little something special at Christmas.
No organization promotes giving any better than The Salvation Army of Paris, which is wrapping up its Angel Tree program. Angel Tree children’s gifts were to be returned by Saturday with the deadline for returning Angel Tree senior gifts this coming Thursday in order to give volunteers time to prepare the donated gifts for distribution to registered families.
“This is one of our favorite times of year, getting everything ready for distribution day,” Major Guy Watts said. “The smiles and appreciation of families receiving gifts for their children is so special and makes all the effort worthwhile. It’s yet another way that we can share the love of Christ with people this Christmas season, letting our neighbors know that they are loved and cared for in a tangible way.”
In case you missed the Angel Tree deadline, it’s not too late to help by making a monetary donation or by volunteering to help sort and distribute gifts. More than 600 local children are expected to be served this year. Just call The Salvation Army of Paris at 903-784–7548, visit the website at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris/., or come by 360 W. Kaufman St.
Distribution Day for the children’s Angel Tree will take place this coming Saturday and Senior Angel Tree distribution will take place the week of Dec. 19. A final sign-up day is scheduled from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 19 for those who might not have known about the Angel Tree program or are facing a crisis in their lives right now. Families can use the above information for contact information.
And don’t forget to drop a little something into one of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles around town, or give by organizing a Virtual Kettle campaign, something new this year.
“The opportunity to set up and promote your own online Virtual Kettle makes it easy for people to get involved in this holiday season,” Watts said. “You set your fundraising goal, share the link for your kettle with friends, family and work colleagues, and challenge them to donate.”
Other organizations are collecting toys, food and monetary donations for drives to include the Lamar County United Way, CASA for Kids, Downtown Food Pantry and the Lamar County Human Resources Council for its Meals on Wheels participants and for individuals and families at the Horizon House Transitional Shelter.
Opportunities for giving are numerous and the rewards for helping our neighbors bountiful as this community continues to show its generosity for the less fortunate among us.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
