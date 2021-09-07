Here we are, finally, in September, with, hopefully, the last of the really cruel summer heat behind us. Not that the new month means the heat won’t hang around because it probably will for a little while.
I have gone on the record many times about my lack of enthusiasm for summer heat. Even in the cooler seasons, I am happiest with the ambient temperature a tad lower than many other people prefer. I am happiest in layers, from my toes to my scalp, and as I’ve always said, I can always put more clothes on if the room is chilly, but I cannot take off enough clothes to get cool if the room is too warm.
By the way, the official weather service station here in the county finally tallied an actual triple digit temperature on the last day of August — the first 100 of the season. I was surprised. I’d have thought we’d been having triple digit heat all along this summer, but apparently not.
Looking back at the records we keep here at the paper, we broke our first 90-degree reading on June 9 and had 16 days of 90 degree weather in that month, topping out at 97 for two days in a row on the 16th and the 17th, but no century mark.
July temperature ranged from the high 80s to the high 90s, trending ever higher to just under 100 degrees at the end of the month. August temperatures followed the same course with one notable exception — a six-day stretch from the 14th to the 19th when it never got hotter than 89 degrees and an inch of rain fell. It was nice, especially in the early mornings.
As I sit here writing this, late on Saturday afternoon, the temperature outside was 94 degrees again, with a “feels like” of 101 degrees. I am enjoying the cool air in the newsroom, but I am not looking forward to the drive home and to the overly warm confines of my apartment, which has been getting the full bake of the sun since about 10 a.m.
The good news is Sunday will be cooler with a chance of rain, but by the time this column is printed, the warm weather will be back.
Last night I dreamed about the swamp coolers my grandparents used to help cool off the home they lived in when I was a kid. Remember those?
Swamp coolers, or water fans, or evaporative fans as I have seen them called, used pads of thin strips of wood soaked in water, to help cool the air as it was drawn through. The tiny house my dad’s parents lived in for as long as I can remember used a pair of water fans in the summer to keep the house’s living spaces livable. When I think of my grandad, I tend to remember him in one of two ways — behind the wheel of a dump truck or standing outside, next to one of the water fans with a water hose soaking the wood wool pads that lined the fan’s breeze box. He did that every day four or five times a day. One fan was at one end of the house, the other on the opposite end; together, they kept a steady stream of cool wet air flowing through and around those four rooms. They were very proud of those fans.
I never liked the water fans much, myself. I never liked how standing in a stream of cool, wet air left my skin clammy and my hair all frizzed up along the hairline. And how, when you were not directly in the stream of air from the swamp cooler, you were not cool.
I have found over the years that a cool, wet wash rag draped over the back of the neck does help keep you cool when your air conditioner is not keeping everything as frosty as you’d like. It’s another thing I learned from my Grandad.
