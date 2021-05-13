We’ve gone from hoarding toilet paper to hoarding gas.
In other states, namely along the East Coast, gas prices have risen thanks to a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline. North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Florida have all seen swelling prices, according to a CNN.com article on the subject, and recently people have also taken to hoarding gasoline.
A Craigslist.com post — which I did not know was still active, strangely enough — centered in Raleigh, N.C., offered selling gas at $16 per gallon, sold in the familiar red emergency canister we’ve all used at one point or another.
It’s despicable. Some residents in those states are taking all their family vehicles and filling up, whether they really need to or not. And, of course, the hoarding and price gouging is also making the shortage much worse than it would have been if people had displayed a bit more sense and generosity.
The hardest hit with this will be those on the lower end of the wage spectrum, those who can barely afford gas for their vehicles as it is. It reminds me of the beginning of the pandemic, when we were all worried about how we would survive without toilet paper. Pictures of empty shelves at the grocery store and when a shipment did come in, limits of one package per family.
It’s very disheartening.
None of us would have had any problem if people had simply calmed down.
Of course, this is temporary. The pipeline is back online, but in the meantime, people are acting like it’s the end of the world.
In other, less depressing news, the trailer for “The Green Knight” has dropped, and I, for one, am here for it. It looks just as bonkers as the source material. In the court of King Arthur, a mysterious knight, armored all in green, comes before the knights and challenges them to strike him with his ax — with the caveat that the same knight must accept the same treatment one year later by going to where the green knight lives.
Dev Patel is a fantastic actor — I loved him in “Slumdog Millionaire” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” — and I like the choice of him as Sir Gawain. I missed his turn as David Copperfield last summer — it was only released in a few select theaters and on digital.
Also in brightening news, Lavar Burton has been tapped to be a guest host on “Jeopardy.” The announcement was a few weeks ago, and I personally think the producers should make him the permanent host. I even signed the Change.org petition about it. Besides “Star Trek” and “Roots,” his main career has been all about bringing more education to those that need it. It’s been almost 30 years, and I can still hum the “Reading Rainbow” theme song from PBS.
