I am saying prayers of thanks for all the people who served in the severe weather we had, and encourage everyone to do the same:
Law enforcers who brave the elements to protect and serve.
The firemen who are called on for fire and rescue.
The EMS who are called in medical emergencies.
The medical employees who are making sure we have health care available.
The utility workers (electric, gas, water, phone, cable, internet) who make sure we have the services we need to withstand this invasion of cold.
The city employees who must answer calls for street conditions, and the highway workers who try to keep our roads and highways clear and safe.
The citizens who care enough to provide a place for the needy and homeless.
The grocery stores and gas stations who remain open so we can buy the provisions we need.
The postal workers who delivered what packages and mail was available, and the sanitation workers who braved elements to help keep us clean.
The newspaper and radio stations who communicate the weather conditions to us.
All those who are offering up prayers for our strength, courage, and provisions to withstand this hardship.
I hope I didn’t leave anyone out but if I did, please know you are appreciated as well. These public servants and citizens deserve our continuing appreciation and that should be conveyed at every opportunity we have. Thanks to all and may God bless you as you serve our community.
Dorothy Pearce
Paris
