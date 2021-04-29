We have squirrels. Well, most of us have squirrels, but ours are very punctual furry rodents.
We’ve always liked to watch the little creatures scurry around. They are cute, smart and interesting. My poor Aunt Leota never could understand our pleasure in observing them.
“Rats in fur coats but still rats,” she would exclaim with a shudder.
But we have only recently begun to feed them. In fact, my husband, Thomas, is building them little feeders to put ears of corn on. And he created a couple with large jars for cracked corn.
The squirrel issue was created during the February “snowmaggedon.” As Thomas strove to keep bird feeders filled for the hundreds of frantic, hungry birds, he noticed the squirrels were pretty desperate, too.
He began putting out corn. He put out peanut butter for birds and squirrels. I kept scraps of fat, bread, whatever, to augment their diet during the bitter snow.
Well, the die was cast; the deal was sealed. The squirrels were ready to feed from now on. The Nichols Squirrel Cafe was open.
When spring arrived and the birds had more to eat, they went their own way, only stopping for snacks occasionally.
But two squirrels appeared promptly at noon every day. They still do. Every. Single. Day. At noon. Never more than 15 minutes variance in time.
This isn’t when Thomas puts out fresh food, so we don’t know why midday is their chosen time. But if we take time to watch for them, we can see them coming from the front, up by the big Bois d’Arc tree, scrambling along the pasture fence.
They chatter at one another but each goes to his or her own feeding station.
Occasionally Marcie the cat or Rosie the lab tries to catch one. In true squirrel fashion, they just zoom up a tree and leave the clumsy domestic critters empty handed — or pawed. They scold the wannabe predators from a safe perch and go on eating.
But now. Now arrives a third squirrel. This one is plump and big. And not really welcome. He seems to hang out in the pecan tree. When he arrives, the squirrel cuss fight begins.
I’ve always said that squirrels have really bad language. Just listen to them taunt a dog at the base of a tree, or even what they chatter to humans that they see as a threat. Tell me those sharp, staccato noises aren’t bad language. And that odd “shuff, shuff” noise that is called chuffing definitely doesn’t denote friendliness.
Well, until you hear two squirrels chuffing and chattering at an unwelcome visitor, you’ve never heard squirrel profanity. These bushy tailed fellows seem to know a lot of foul words. You don’t need to understand squirrelspeak to know they aren’t spitting out kindness and compliments.
What’s odd is that squirrel number three could come early in the morning (I think these are all late risers though) or he could come in the afternoon or evening. But no, he has to arrive at the same time. And the original two just don’t like it.
They fuss, chase him around the crepe myrtle where the feeders are and try to hold him off from eating. He’s persistent.
After several weeks they don’t seem to be getting along any better. My husband’s solution? He’s building a third squirrel buffet.
I only have one question. What happens when squirrel number four arrives?
I may see the beginning of a problem.
