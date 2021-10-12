I read this just lately: About 95% of the people recently polled by a well-known polling service say they believe misinformation is a problem, but only about 2% of them think they themselves are part of the problem. In fact, 53% of them say they’re not concerned that they themselves have spread misinformation.
OK, that sound you hear is me heaving a heartfelt sigh.
I remember when there was no internet. I remember hearing about this thing called ARPANET, but I wasn’t at all concerned or consumed by it.
I have read the internet was born in 1983, when certain protocols for operating the various networks that had evolved over the previous decades since ARPANET were codified and accepted by the then-existing networks. This gave rise to things like chat rooms, email, browsers, search engines and, eventually, domains.
When anyone could get a domain name, set up their own website and put out any sort of information they chose, the internet was already well on the road to the mess of misinformation we have today.
Take Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, for instance. “Wiki,” by the way, is a Hawaiian word for “quick.”
Dictionaries and encyclopedias can take years to put together, and lots of very learned people toil for years to compile these tomes. They still do, in some cases.
The people who started Wikipedia began the project with all the best intentions, I’m sure, but they yearned to make it easier and faster to compile their data than it took in the old days, so they went with the idea that anyone with access to the web could create content for Wiki, which, sadly, led to contributions from people who are not — shall we say — as dedicated to provable facts as one might hope.
In the old days, before the internet, a newspaper office used a thing called “the wire” — most often the AP Wire.
The Associated Press began as a collaboration of five newspapers in New York City in 1846 as a way to save money on getting coverage about the Mexican-American War. At first, it used riders on horseback to carry copy from the war zone to New York City.
As the AP grew, it used telegraph lines — thus the appellation “the wire” — to transmit the news, then telephones lines. Every office that subscribed to the AP had a teletype machine on a dedicated phone line.
Importantly, the news was gathered by professional journalists, trained and experienced in objective news gathering and reporting. Most self-respecting journalists still strive for objectivity in their work.
Eventually, when the web came to be, AP began to distribute its news via the web. I remember being amazed at how fast the type and images were coming to us, much faster than the old wire machines transmitted.
All too soon, however, it became apparent that the dissemination of objective news was being overshadowed by the rampant worldwide expression of “opinion,” often by those with some sort of axe to grind and no compunction about posting bold-faced lies. Worse still, the web is full of people all too willing to accept those lies as the truth and to pass them onto others without a thought or a shred of proof or confirmation.
The platforms that allow such behavior just to make a buck are just as bad.
You know that old saying: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt?” Ignorance can be cured with education, but willful disregard of the facts to fit your prejudices is stupidity, plain and simple. Stop believing everything you read and do your own objective research before reposting that trash on the web.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.